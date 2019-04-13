Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will bring ‘intense’ lightsaber battles to Xbox, PS4, and PC in November

With Respawn still riding high on the continued success of Apex Legends, today, the developer finally unveiled its much-anticipated Star Wars game with a number of details and the first proper trailer. Star Wars: Fallen Order will be released on November 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game take place after the events of Revenge of the Sith when the universe is largely devoid of Jedi, and the developer says that the game will be “a single player, story-driven title” with a big focus on lightsaber combat and Force abilities. The game will star a young padawan named Cal Kestis who managed to escape the Jedi cull and is attempting to stay alive while completing his training.

Experience this all-new single-player Star Wars™ story from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this holiday season, 15 November 2019. pic.twitter.com/WhVUAifKGT — Star Wars (@starwars) April 13, 2019

Here’s the basic setup:

Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.

Given the bumpy track record for Star Wars games of late — which includes multiple canceled games and the many struggles of the Battlefront series — anticipation for the new game is high. Much of this comes down to the developer. Respawn is coming off of the surprise battle royale hit Apex Legends, which managed to stand strong against Fortnite along with the excellent Titanfall 2, which featured one of the best first-person shooter campaigns in recent memory. Fallen Order is also being helmed by God of War III director Stig Asmussen.

“Many Star Wars fans, ourselves included, are really interested in the dark times, so we wanted to explore that mysterious, dangerous period,” Asmussen said in a statement. “The team at Lucasfilm have been amazing collaborators, helping us explore and further develop this part of the timeline where the Empire is at the height of its power and any remaining Jedi are in hiding. Within this narrative, we’ve crafted a game with intense, yet thoughtful and fun melee combat using the lightsaber and Force powers, allowing anyone to fulfill their Jedi fantasy.”

The developer says that Fallen Order was designed with “gameplay as the top priority” and that “players will use their Jedi training to create different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system and Force abilities.” Given Respawn’s renown for action games, it sounds like a great fit.

It’s been a long time coming for the proper reveal of Fallen Order. We first learned that Respawn was exploring Star Wars back in 2016, and we didn’t even learn the game’s title until last year. The wait will be over relatively soon, though.