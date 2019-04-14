Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for more than two hours

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all experiencing issues this morning for users worldwide. Facebook and Instagram were both inaccessible, with news feeds refusing to refresh and the main Facebook.com domain unavailable for more than two hours. WhatsApp messages were also unable to be sent or received, and users of Facebook’s main services (Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp) headed to Twitter to share that they were having issues. Messenger, Facebook’s chat service, was also down for more than two hours.

The outages appear to have started at around 6:30AM ET this morning, and some locations were more widely affected than others. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” says a Facebook spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all started to come back online at around 9AM ET this morning.

Facebook’s issues come just a month after Facebook experienced its worst outage ever. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were all inaccessible for hours last month, and it wasn’t until over 24 hours later that Facebook finally gave the all clear. Facebook blamed a “server configuration change,” and apologized for the outages.

Update April 14th 9AM ET: Article updated with Facebook statement, and to confirm services are coming back online.