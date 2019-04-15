iOS 13 will reportedly include a dark mode and huge improvements to iPad multitasking

Apple’s next major iOS update, iOS 13, will feature a system-wide dark mode and numerous enhancements to productivity on the iPad, according to a new report from 9to5Mac. The dark mode will span across Apple’s built-in iOS apps and make for less eye strain at night or when people are using their iPhones in dark conditions.

iPad users will undoubtedly be more excited about new multiwindow support for apps, which could be a major boost to the multitasking capabilities of Apple’s tablet. 9to5Mac says that each of those windows will be able to have their own “sheets” that, while initially anchored to the main window, can be detached and moved freely around on the screen as a card. Those cards can be stacked and quickly switched between, according to the report. This all sounds a little complex, but it will probably make much more sense when Apple gives a demo at its WWDC keynote. Users can also expect Apple to make it easier to select multiple items in a list.

Other iOS 13 improvements include a new undo gesture that won’t require you to frantically shake your device like a weirdo. Instead, Apple will transition to a three-finger swipe gesture, whereby swiping left will undo and swiping right will redo. The volume level indicator won’t be as obtrusive and in your face anymore, which is another welcome change.

Apple is also making changes to the Mail app, font management, and it should bring more collaboration enhancements when multiple users are working on a document in the same app. For the full breakdown, definitely check out 9to5Mac’s report.