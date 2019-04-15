Pixel 3 gives New Yorkers some much needed peace in new Avengers: Endgame ad

After every Avengers movie, there’s always one question left unanswered: what’s it like for the everyday New Yorker who has to navigate annoying alien invasions every few years? It’s not just Michael Keaton’s Damage Control team in Spider-Man: Homecoming who has to worry about New York after every attack.

A new ad for Google’s Pixel 3 answers that question. Whether it’s using Google Maps to try to find a route that isn’t blocked by crashing alien ships or asking Google to play a “deep focus” playlist, Google says the Pixel 3 is here to help New Yorkers forget about all of those pesky invaders. Even at only half of New York’s regular population (Thanos’ snap probably means more New Yorkers can get a seat on the subway during the morning rush hour), it’s obvious that sending extraterrestrial mercenaries to Earth is still causing a headache.

The commercial accompanies an announcement from Google that five new Marvel superheroes are joining the Playmoji AR lineup. War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket, and Captain Marvel join Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Nebula, and Okoye. Pixel 3 users can add these characters to scenes in their actual life and snap some cool photos.

Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26th.