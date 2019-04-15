Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a may come to T-Mobile

Google’s Pixel 3a, the all-but-announced midrange phone that leaked on Google’s own storefront, may be coming to T-Mobile. Sources speaking to 9to5Google and Android Police shared that the carrier has begun testing the Pixel 3a on its network, and that T-Mobile may soon begin selling the upcoming phone in its stores alongside the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This would mark the end of Verizon’s exclusivity deal that made it the only US carrier allowed to sell Google’s phones. It’s unclear if such a change would impact only the third generation of Pixel phones, or iterations to come as well.

T-Mobile support for Pixel phones is nothing new; all previous Google Pixel models have worked on T-Mobile, as well as the other GSM and CDMA carriers in the US. However, news that Google may launch its phones on another carrier is certainly noteworthy. And according to a source speaking to Android Police, we may soon see the release of the Pixel 3a and the larger Pixel 3a XL.

Google I/O 2019 on May 7th would be a good venue for an announcement

T-Mobile employees say their release is on a “very short” timeline, and that the Pixel 3 lineup heading to its carrier stores may be timed with the Pixel 3a’s announcement. That’s a bit vague, but Google I/O 2019, which is kicking off on May 7th, would be a likely venue for an announcement. We can expect to see features detailed for the Android Q software update. And if Google can block off a few minutes in its keynote, why not give the industry’s currently worst-kept secret its big moment on the stage?

The Google Pixel 3a is expected to come in two sizes: 5.6 inches for the Pixel 3a, and 6 inches for the Pixel 3a XL. Both phones are rumored to ship with 1080p displays, the same Snapdragon 670 processors, and (fingers crossed for this one) a headphone jack. In a recent leak, these phones were listed by Google as “midyear experiences,” suggesting that they could kick off Google’s new biannual hardware release strategy. Instead of one big product launch in October, we could also see one happening halfway through the year.