Google teases new Pixel announcement for May 7th

“Something big is coming to the Pixel universe,” reads a new teaser on the Google Store, offering a strong hint that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones are set for an announcement at the company’s I/O 2019 keynote on May 7th.

Details about both have leaked over the last few months (even on Google’s own website), with Google expected to introduce the pair of devices at a lower price point than the flagship Pixel 3 and 3 XL that were launched last year. The 3a line will reportedly offer the same camera performance, which has become Google’s signature strength, but make downgrades elsewhere including build (these are rumored to be plastic-backed phones), screen resolution, and processing power.

The Google Store page’s “help is on the way” tagline alludes to the Avengers: Endgame tie-in also announced today; several Marvel characters are joining the lineup of augmented reality Playmoji that are available exclusively on Pixel phones. Users can sign up for more details on whatever’s coming next month.

Just today, 9to5Google and Android Police both reported that the Pixel 3a might be coming to T-Mobile in addition to Verizon, which would break the US carrier exclusivity that the latter company has enjoyed dating back to the original Pixel phone.