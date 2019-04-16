Procreate’s new text and animation tools turn it into a powerhouse illustration app

Savage has released a major update for the iPad illustration app Procreate today, adding long-awaited features like the ability to add text and create animations. The update will come with standard iOS fonts, plus three additional typefaces. Artists will also be able to add their own custom fonts. New Layer Export options come with an Export to GIF feature, which let artists create looping animations with frame rates from 0.1 to 60 frames per second.

A text tool feature is a major game-changing addition for many artists who rely on Procreate as their main iPad illustration app, especially comic artists. Before, users had to import text created in other apps (such as Pixelmator) as image files, or export their Procreate files and add text later. Today’s update lets artists keep their entire workflow within Procreate, without having to switch between several different apps.

The feature is also notable because many drawing apps don’t include a Text tool, as a text engine with several different fonts could slow down the app. Procreate’s text tool allows for text to be manipulated in vector format with warp and transform features and rasterized when changes are committed.

Additional features include more Blending Modes and improved pressure smoothing. Layers can also be exported as folders of PNG files and multiple pages of a PDF. The update is free for existing users, and Procreate is available on the App Store for $9.99.