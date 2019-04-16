Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini robot can haul vehicles, too

Boston Dynamics has shown its SpotMini robot doing a new trick: joining a robot army to pull a large vehicle that’s in neutral gear. Ten of them can work together to get the job done. This is building off of the small, four-legged robot’s repertoire of skills that includes picking up objects, opening doors, climbing stairs, and having eerily lifelike movement.

Today’s big news is that SpotMini is off of the production line, and Boston Dynamics says that it will be available “for a range of applications soon.” Pricing info hasn’t been made public, and it doesn’t seem like it will be a consumer product (which is probably for the good of society).

The SpotMini was first shown off in 2017, and its landing page shows off some specs. It’s an all-electric robot that is said to last up to 90 minutes per charge, and it has a maximum payload of 14 kilograms, or around 30 pounds, which is half of its own weight. Unlike Boston Dynamics’ Spot, the SpotMini is quite a bit smaller. At 0.84 meters, or a bit less than three feet, it stands as tall as a large dog. Dear rich people, please enter the Iditarod with a team comprised of SpotMini robots.

It looks like a very finished product, even if we won’t be able to buy one anytime soon. But if your car stalls out in Waltham, Massachusetts, keep your fingers crossed for a tow from the SpotMini crew.