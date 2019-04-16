Apple and Qualcomm drop all lawsuits in surprise settlement

Apple and Qualcomm have agreed to settle all ongoing lawsuits, putting an end to the blockbuster legal battle that’s seen the two tech giants sue one another across the globe.

As part of the settlement, Apple will make a payment to Qualcomm for an undisclosed amount. The companies have reached a six year global patent licensing agreement, which may be extended for another two years. They’ve also agreed for Qualcomm to supply parts to Apple for multiple years, which likely means its modems will once again appear in the iPhone.

Apple and Qualcomm have been fighting over Qualcomm’s patent licensing practices for the last two years. Apple contended that Qualcomm was charging unreasonably high fees for essential patents and using its position as the dominant supplier of smartphone modems to demand those fees.

The lawsuit began in January 2017, and the two companies just entered court this week. Word of the settlement came while the two companies were still reading their opening arguments.

Qualcomm has been sued over licensing practices and monopolistic behavior by regulators across the globe. In the US, it’s still waiting on the results of the lawsuit it fought against the Federal Trade Commission in January, which was filed just days before Apple’s. The company has been fined hundreds of millions of dollars over those practices.

But in recent months, Qualcomm has managed to put pressure on Apple. It managed to win iPhone bans in Germany and China over patent violations, and it won a lawsuit in the US that put a high price on just a small number of its patents. More wins for Qualcomm could have ended up raising the price for Apple, which may have made the company more inclined to settle.

