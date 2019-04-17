The Game Boy turns 30

On April 21st, 1989, Nintendo unleashed the Game Boy on the world, forever changing video games. The unassuming gray brick may not have been a technical powerhouse, but it helped take the idea of portable gaming mainstream, paving the way for the world of mobile gaming and hybrid devices like the Switch. Three decades later, The Verge is celebrating with a week full of stories that explore the many ways the Game Boy shaped the games industry and its importance as a cultural object. That includes looking at things like emulation, chiptune music, and the plethora of accessories and imitators the Game Boy inspired. You can keep up with everything right here.