Watch the final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix

20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for the upcoming (and likely final) installment of its X-Men franchise, Dark Phoenix, showing off Jean Grey’s struggles to contain the vast powers she acquires after an accident in space.

The film is adapting the classic Dark Phoenix storyline, first published in the 1980s, in which mutant Jean Grey is struck by a solar flare and transformed, returning to earth as the Phoenix, a being of pure thought. We’ve seen a couple of trailers for the film that show off this transformation for the film’s titular character (played by Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner) and how the X-Men struggle to contain her powers.

This new trailer twists what we’ve seen so far, showing how Jean struggles with her new abilities. The team is dispatched on a rescue mission in space after a shuttle accident (a Dark Phoenix / Gravity mashup video seems inevitable), and after the solar flare, Jean is left behind to be transformed. She returns home and deals with suspicion as she begins to realize that she’s changed. “When I lose control, bad things happen,” she says, but “it feels good.” It looks as though that leads to a showdown between the X-Men who want to save her, and Magneto who wants to eliminate her as a threat.

The film is likely going to be the final installment in the long-running X-Men franchise following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year. The merger will bring together the two sets of properties, which have famously been separated as Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken off. What that future looks like remains to be seen, but it’s widely expected that the X-Men appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. Hopefully, Dark Phoenix will be a good send-off for the series.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on June 7th.