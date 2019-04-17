George Lucas helped direct Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere

George Lucas has stepped back from one of the world’s most popular franchises, but that hasn’t stopped him from jumping on another.

According to a 17-minute behind-the-scenes video that HBO released on YouTube, Lucas was hanging out on the Game of Thrones set while director David Nutter was directing the season 8 premiere. The former Star Wars director was sitting by Nutter’s side while they were filming a scene with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Nutter asked Lucas to speak to Harington and Clarke about their performances.

“No direction for you,” Lucas says to Harington at one point in the video. “I don’t really care about you. I don’t care what happens to you.”

In the video, Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff speaks about having Lucas visit the set, joking that when he first heard Lucas wanted to stop by, he thought they were being pranked. It was only after they realized that Lucas did, in fact, want to participate that the team “got really excited and then nervous because it’s George Lucas.”

“The first time I can remember telling stories was me as a kid meshing together these little stormtrooper dolls,” Benioff says in the video. “He’s the one who started our obsession with this kind of epic storytelling.”

Unfortunately, Lucas’ appearance on the Game of Thrones set does not mean Gungans will appear on the show.