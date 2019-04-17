Google’s Tilt Brush is coming to the Oculus Quest

Tilt Brush, Google’s virtual reality painting tool, is coming to Oculus’ new standalone Quest headset. Thanks to the Quest’s two motion controllers, the app should work in a similar way to how it does on the Oculus Rift, although Google has said it’s had to make a number of tweaks to allow the software to run on the Quest’s mobile processor. Tilt Brush is already available on the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

After its original release on the HTC Vive back in 2016, Tilt Brush quickly became a mainstay of headset demos. It’s easy enough to start painting basic 3D structures, but in the years since, artists have painted some pretty stunning pieces in the app. The Quest version of Tilt Brush will continue to support uploads to Poly, Google’s online 3D object library, if you want to share your work, or just gawk at what others have made.

Google says Tilt Brush for the Oculus Quest will be released this spring, which is also when we expect the Quest headset itself to be released (although Facebook has yet to make an official announcement). Google hasn’t announced any pricing for the new version of the app, but if you’ve already bought it on the Oculus Store — where it currently retails for $19.99 — then your purchase should transfer over to the new headset.