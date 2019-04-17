Amazon’s The Boys gets a new, NSFW trailer and a July 26th release date

Amazon has a new trailer out for its upcoming adaptation of The Boys, a long-running comics series written by Preacher and Hitman author Garth Ennis. Set in a world where superheroes are real, but also terrible people who abuse their vast powers, The Boys focuses on a group of vigilantes who work to hold those “heroes” accountable — with lots of bloody, aggressive mayhem.

The latest trailer — which is definitely NSFW — gives a good look at the series’ Zack Snyder-esque style: a grim but comedically over-the-top level of sex and violence. It also lays out the series’ basic conceit: “How do you spank a superhero?”

Starring Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the leader of “the boys,” along with Jack Quaid as protagonist “Wee” Hughie Campbell, who is suddenly thrust into the world of anti-superhero vigilantism, The Boys appears to be promising a more mature take on the superhero genre. Think the ponderous moral ethics and abrupt violence of Zack Snyder’s Watchmen adaptation blended with Deadpool’s R-rated irreverence.

To go along with the new trailer, Amazon also released a series of shorter teasers, introducing The Seven (the corrupt group of superheroes), Erin Moriarty’s light-controlling hero Starlight, and Butcher and Hughie.

We’ll find out whether the tone works — especially as a sustainable, longform TV story — when The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 26th.