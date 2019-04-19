Diving into the broken Samsung Galaxy Fold phone fiasco

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is here — and it’s already breaking. The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller talk first impressions of Samsung’s new phone. Later, they discuss the end of the feud and lawsuits between Apple and Qualcomm, Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal, as well as Paul’s weekly segment.

Articles discussed in this episode:

If you’d like more Vergecast, there is a whole RSS feed full of things to listen to. This week, Nilay and Verge transportation reporter Andrew Hawkins spoke to Lime co-founder Brad Bao about how the electric scooter revolution will evolve.