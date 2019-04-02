Here are the 2019 Hugo Award nominees

The nominees for the 2019 Hugo Awards were announced at the 2019 Dublin World Science Fiction Convention, and they represent the best speculative fiction that was published in the last year.
Named for Amazing Stories editor Hugo Gernsback and awarded since 1953, the awards are one of speculative fiction’s biggest prizes. They are administered by the World Science Fiction Society, and they’re selected by members of the World Science Fiction Convention (known as Worldcon).
Last year, author N.K. Jemisin made history when she earned her third consecutive Best Novel award for her book The Stone Sky (the third installment of her Broken Earth trilogy). She is the first author to ever do so. Other winners included Martha Wells, for her Murderbot novella All Systems Red, Suzanne Palmer for her novelette The Secret Life of Bots, and Rebecca Roanhorse for her short story Welcome to your Authentic Indian Experience™.
Nominees this year are a diverse range of authors, including Mary Robinette Kowal, Rebecca Roanhorse, Catherynne M. Valente, Martha Wells, and three writers whose works were part of The Verge’s Better Worlds science fiction project: Kelly Robson, Rivers Solomon, and Justina Ireland. Several of the works included, such as Artificial Condition, The Black God’s Drums, The Calculating Stars, Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach, Spinning Silver, and Trail of Lightning, were also present on this year’s Nebula Awards ballot.
The 2019 Hugo Awards will be handed out at this year’s WorldCon 77, which will be held in Dublin, Ireland, between August 15th and 19th. Here is the full list of nominees for this year’s awards. Links have been added for our reviews and related coverage or where stories are available online.
BEST NOVEL
- The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal
- Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers
- Revenant Gun by Yoon Ha Lee
- Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente
- Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik
- Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse
BEST NOVELLA
- Artificial Condition by Martha Wells
- Beneath the Sugar Sky by Seanan McGuire
- Binti: The Night Masquerade by Nnedi Okorafor
- The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark
- Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson
- The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard
BEST NOVELETTE
- If at First You Don’t Succeed, Try, Try Again by Zen Cho, Barnes & Noble Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog
- The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections by Tina Connolly, Tor.com
- Nine Last Days on Planet Earth by Daryl Gregory, Tor.com
- The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke Bolander, Tor.com
- The Thing About Ghost Stories by Naomi Kritzer, Uncanny Magazine
- When We Were Starless by Simone Heller, Clarkesworld Magazine
BEST SHORT STORY
- The Court Magician by Sarah Pinsker, Lightspeed Magazine
- The Rose MacGregor Drinking and Admiration Society by T. Kingfisher, Uncanny Magazine
- The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washington by P. Djèlí Clark, Fireside Magazine
- STET by Sarah Gailey, Fireside Magazine
- The Tale of the Three Beautiful Raptor Sisters, and the Prince Who Was Made of Meat by Brooke Bolander, Uncanny Magazine
- A Witch’s Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasies by Alix E. Harrow, Apex Magazine
BEST SERIES
- The Centenal Cycle by Malka Older
- The Laundry Files by Charles Stross
- Machineries of Empire by Yoon Ha Lee
- The October Daye Series by Seanan McGuire
- The Universe of Xuya by Aliette de Bodard
- Wayfarers by Becky Chambers
BEST RELATED WORK
- Archive of Our Own, a project of the Organization for Transformative Works
- Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction, by Alec Nevala-Lee
- The Hobbit Duology (a documentary in three parts), written and edited by Lindsay Ellis and Angelina Meehan
- An Informal History of the Hugos: A Personal Look Back at the Hugo Awards 1953-2000, by Jo Walton
- The Mexicanx Initiative Experience at Worldcon 76 by Julia Rios, Libia Brenda, Pablo Defendini, and John Picacio
- Ursula K. Le Guin: Conversations on Writing by Ursula K. Le Guin with David Naimon
BEST GRAPHIC STORY
- Abbott, written by Saladin Ahmed, art by Sami Kivelä, colors by Jason Wordie, letters by Jim Campbell
- Black Panther: Long Live the King, written by Nnedi Okorafor and Aaron Covington, art by André Lima Araújo, Mario Del Pennino, and Tana Ford
- Monstress, Volume 3: Haven, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image Comics)
- On a Sunbeam, by Tillie Walden
- Paper Girls, Volume 4, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Cliff Chiang, colors by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher
- Saga, Volume 9, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Fiona Staples
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION – LONG FORM
- Annihilation, directed and written for the screen by Alex Garland, based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer
- Avengers: Infinity War, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo
- Black Panther, written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler
- A Quiet Place, screenplay by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, and Bryan Woods, directed by John Krasinski
- Sorry to Bother You, written and directed by Boots Riley
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION – SHORT FORM
- The Expanse: “Abaddon’s Gate,” written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Simon Cellan Jones
- Doctor Who: “Demons of the Punjab,” written by Vinay Patel, directed by Jamie Childs
- Dirty Computer, written by Janelle Monáe, directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning
- The Good Place: “Janet(s),” written by Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, directed by Morgan Sackett
- The Good Place: “Jeremy Bearimy,” written by Megan Amram, directed by Trent O’Donnell
- Doctor Who: “Rosa,” written by Malorie Blackman and Chris Chibnall, directed by Mark Tonderai
BEST EDITOR – SHORT FORM
- Neil Clarke
- Gardner Dozois
- Lee Harris
- Julia Rios
- Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas
- E. Catherine Tobler
BEST EDITOR – LONG FORM
- Sheila E. Gilbert
- Anne Lesley Groell
- Beth Meacham
- Diana Pho
- Gillian Redfearn
- Navah Wolfe
BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST
- Galen Dara
- Jaime Jones
- Victo Ngai
- John Picacio
- Yuko Shimizu
- Charles Vess
BEST SEMIPROZINE
- Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor-in-chief and publisher Scott H. Andrews
- Fireside Magazine, edited by Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson-Henry, social coordinator Meg Frank, special features editor Tanya DePass, founding editor Brian White, publisher and art director Pablo Defendini
- FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editors Troy L. Wiggins and DaVaun Sanders, editors L.D. Lewis, Brandon O’Brien, Kaleb Russell, Danny Lore, and Brent Lambert
- Shimmer, publisher Beth Wodzinski, senior editor E. Catherine Tobler
- Strange Horizons, edited by Jane Crowley, Kate Dollarhyde, Vanessa Rose Phin, Vajra Chandrasekera, Romie Stott, Maureen Kincaid Speller, and the Strange Horizons Staff
- Uncanny Magazine, publishers/editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, managing editor Michi Trota, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky, Disabled People Destroy Science Fiction Special Issue editors-in-chief Elsa Sjunneson-Henry and Dominik Parisien
BEST FANZINE
- Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus
- Journey Planet, edited by Team Journey Planet
- Lady Business, editors Ira, Jodie, KJ, Renay & Susan
- nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G
- Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur
- Rocket Stack Rank, editors Greg Hullender and Eric Wong
BEST FANCAST
- Be the Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, and Jennifer Mace
- The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe
- Fangirl Happy Hour, hosted by Ana Grilo and Renay Williams
- Galactic Suburbia, hosted by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce, and Tansy Rayner Roberts, produced by Andrew Finch
- Our Opinions Are Correct, hosted by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders
- The Skiffy and Fanty Show, produced by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke, hosted by the Skiffy and Fanty Crew
BEST FAN WRITER
- Foz Meadows
- James Davis Nicoll
- Charles Payseur
- Elsa Sjunneson-Henry
- Alasdair Stuart
- Bogi Takács
BEST FAN ARTIST
- Sara Felix
- Grace P. Fong
- Meg Frank
- Ariela Housman
- Likhain (Mia Sereno)
- Spring Schoenhuth
Best Art Book
- The Books of Earthsea: The Complete Illustrated Edition, illustrated by Charles Vess, written by Ursula K. Le Guin
- Daydreamer’s Journey: The Art of Julie Dillon by Julie Dillon
- Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer
- Spectrum 25: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art, editor John Fleskes
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art of the Movie by Ramin Zahed
- Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth, editor Catherine McIlwaine
2018 ASSOCIATED AWARDS (NOT HUGOS)
JOHN W. CAMPBELL AWARD FOR BEST NEW WRITER
- Katherine Arden (second year of eligibility)
- S.A. Chakraborty (second year of eligibility)
- R.F. Kuang (first year of eligibility)
- Jeannette Ng (second year of eligibility)
- Vina Jie-Min Prasad (second year of eligibility)
- Rivers Solomon (second year of eligibility)
THE LODESTAR AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG ADULT BOOK
- The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
- Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
- The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
- Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
- The Invasion by Peadar O’Guilin
- Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman
