The Avengers assemble to take on Thanos in new Endgame teaser

We’re just weeks away from Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel has one last trailer to tease fans before the final battle against Thanos begins. It’s a short teaser compared to the other trailers, but it might have the most new footage yet — assuming that any of it ends up in the film. The Russo brothers have been upfront that, like last year’s Infinity War, some of the trailer footage for Endgame may be intentionally deceptive to throw fans off guard.

In case you’ve forgotten, things are pretty dire in the post-Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We’d be going in shorthanded,” Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner comments, to which War Machine (Don Cheadle) sourly replies, “Yeah, you mean because he killed all our friends?”

There’s also a big emphasis on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the short clip, who seems to be grappling with the guilt of having half of the universe wiped out, as Thanos (Josh Brolin) seems to taunt him in a voice-over.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.”



Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D pic.twitter.com/4Dz22hRWvQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2019

The new trailer also serves as a reminder to fans that tickets for Endgame — which opens on Thursday night, April 25th, ahead of a full release on the 26th — are now available. AMC Theaters is hosting a massive, 59-hour-long marathon of all 22 MCU movies, culminating in Endgame, for those willing to live in a movie theater for several days straight.