Walmart adds Google Assistant voice shopping to take on Amazon and Alexa

Walmart’s ongoing war of attrition with Amazon is continuing. The retail store is adding voice-controlled shopping to Google Assistant as part of a new “Walmart Voice Order” feature, marking its latest salvo against Amazon and its dominant Alexa platform.

Users can simply add Walmart to Google Assistant and link their existing Walmart delivery accounts. They’ll immediately be able to shop with Walmart through voice commands, just like Amazon offers with Alexa.

The new integration comes at an interesting time for Walmart. It recently left Google’s Express shopping service, presumably to focus more on its own retail efforts (instead of funneling them through Google). The new Google Assistant integration reflects that. You’ll use Google’s voice service to add things to your cart and order products, but Walmart will actually handle processing and delivering the order.

This isn’t Walmart’s only tech push, either: the company announced a five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft for cloud services last year to better compete with Amazon in the digital space.

According to Walmart’s announcement of the new Assistant integration, the service will roll to more customers over the next few weeks, meaning that it might not work yet with your account.