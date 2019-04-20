The mesmerizing rims of the 2019 New York Auto Show

Every year, The Verge scours the floor of the New York Auto Show looking for design trends to spotlight. One year it was gear shifts. The next, grilles. This year we decided to take a closer look at rims, those overlooked yet remarkably important component to a vehicle’s overall appearance.

You know how they say wearing the right glasses can change the way people see your face? The same can be said for a stylish set of rims. This is why so many auto enthusiasts spend more time fussing over their rims than they do any other feature. The wheels are the defining characteristic of your car. Without them, your tires would look naked and alone.

This year’s auto show in New York was brimming with stylish rims. On the surface, they may seem indistinguishable from each other. But the closer you get the more nuances appear. We even threw in a few retro throwbacks to offer a sense of how wheel design has evolved over the decades. Which one is your favorite?