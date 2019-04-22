Fortnite is getting another Avengers crossover this week

The Avengers are coming back to Fortnite — though in what form, we don’t know just yet. Today, developer Epic teased a crossover event between the two pop culture giants, which will kick off on April 25th, a day before the conclusive Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. Right now, all we can glean about the crossover comes from a single image of a Fortnite character wielding Captain America’s shield along with the tagline “whatever it takes.”

Last year, Marvel brought Thanos to the battle royale game with a limited time mode that let players take on the role of the galaxy-conquering villain. It seems like we’ll see a similar limited time event this time around that’s possibly based around Captain America’s shield. Epic did something along those lines when it introduced the Infinity Blade sword to the game (though that crossover did not end so well). Hopefully, we’ll get some nice superhero skins as well — and, if we’re lucky, a Hulk smash emote.

As always, it’s a busy time in Fortnite. In addition to the forthcoming Avengers content, the game’s map is also undergoing changes as a series of strange alien runes steadily make their way across the island. Meanwhile, the competitive community is gearing up for the upcoming World Cup in July, which will include both battle royale and creative competitions.