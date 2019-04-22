Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app has been having sign-in problems for days

The Samsung Galaxy Wearable app has been down for the past several days, with hundreds of users reporting log-in and update issues. The issue affects Samsung Gear and Galaxy Watch Active watches, with the app freezing on a white screen when users attempt to sign in on their phones.

A thread on Samsung’s community forums, which was started last Thursday, now spans 65 pages of users reporting problems with the app. The issue appears to affect several Android devices ranging from Google Pixel phones to the OnePlus 6T, Moto G7, and the Xiaomi Mi 9.

Nobody can sign into their Samsung account or update apps on the Galaxy Wearable app. Thread over 42 pages already. White screen appears when signing in. Affects Samsung Gear watches https://t.co/IBmBpTq81U pic.twitter.com/0BDdzpVH3m — Gavin's Gadgets (@gavinsgadgets) April 21, 2019

Reviewer Gavin’s Gadgets reports that Samsung is now aware of the issue, and is actively working on a solution.

We’ve reached out to Samsung about the issue and will update if we hear back.