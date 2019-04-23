Here are all the winners of the 2019 Webby Awards

Every year, the Webby Awards honor the best of the internet. From games to podcasts to videos to influencers, the awards cover a wide range of internet content — including The Verge. In the 2019 competition, The Verge took home two awards for its Science YouTube channel, one for The Vergecast, and it was nominated for Why’d You Push That Button.
Disney won the most awards this year: 32 across all Webby categories. National Geographic won 17 awards for categories including best photography, best data visualization, and best user experience. Google followed with 14 awards, including best user interface, productivity, and technical achievement. Vice, Condé Nast, and HBO all received nearly a dozen awards apiece.
In advertising, Samsung’s ad agency of choice, R/GA, took home an award for its Fortnite-exclusive Galaxy skin, while BBDO New York won an award for AT&T’s “The Face of Distracted Driving” ad. Fortnite was, of course, the game of the year, and Serial was the best podcast. In more contested categories, Childish Gambino’s “This is America” won best music video, and Kesha’s “I Need a Woman” won best editing. In online performances, the fan parody Deadpool: The Musical 2 won an award for best writing, and in advertising, the 360i agency won a Webby for best use of machine learning for HBO’s Westworld: The Maze, an ad for clever Westworld Alexa skill.
Special Achievement
- Webby Video Person of the Year: Issa Rae
- Webby Special Achievement: Hasan Minhaj
- Webby Social Movement of the Year: Greta Thunberg
- Webby Artist of the Year: Tierra Whack
- Webby Entrepreneur of the Year: Emily Weiss
- Webby Network of the Year: BBDO
- Webby Media Company of the Year: Disney
- Webby Agency of the Year: Wieden+Kennedy
Web
- Webby Award for Activism: Unstoppable by Planned Parenthood
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Activism: Everytown: Moments that Survive
- Webby Award for Architecture & Design: RLeviev Group,
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Activism: George Nakashima Woodworkers
- Webby Award for Art: Photo Exhibition “Brain Drool 2018”
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Art: The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: A Chronicle: 1769—2018
- Webby Award for Associations: SAD-AFTRA Website,
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Associations: Paralympicsgb
- Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Data Visualization: Billions of Birds Migrate. Where Do They Go?
- Best Homepage: Barovier E Toso, Universal Love
- Best Individual Editorial Feature — Ind/Brand/Org: Modern Slavery: Its Root Causes and the Human Toll, What Happens to the Plastic We Throw Out?
- Best Individual Editorial Feature — Media Company: Bezos’ Empire: How Amazon Became the World’s Most Valuable Retailer, While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on an Amazing Journey
- Best Navigation/Structure: Rapha, Ocean Shock
- Best Practices: Hodinkee; Safe Birth, Even Here
- Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics: Oat the Goat, Twenty One Pilots - Bandito
- Best Use of Machine Learning: Using AI to Reach the Right Audiences via Your Writing With Textio Hire, Pandora’s Music Genome Project
- Best Use of Photography: Inside the Border Crisis: Photos from the Front Lines, Project Greenland
- Best Use of Video or Moving Image: Nuclear Dissent, School of Sustainability
- Best User Experience: Basic — Moves., The Most Interesting Job Interview
- Best User Interface: Art4GlobalGoals, Google Earth Studio
- Best Visual Design - Aesthetic: Your 2018 Wrapped, Nuclear Dissent
- Best Visual Design - Function: The Lego Foundation
- Best Writing (Editorial): BBC Future, Previously Healthy
- Business Blog/Website: The Octopus: A Design Blog by Ideo, Work in Progress
- Car Sites & Car Culture: Discover Lexus, Timeless. EE
- Charitable Organizations/Non-Profit: Poetry Foundation, Consumer Reports
- Community: Patreon, Tumblr
- Corporate Communications: Poki Company Website, Viacom.com
- Corporate Social Responsibility: Marriage Unblocked, Patagonia Action Works
- Cultural Blog/Website: American Documentary, The On Being Project
- Cultural Institutions: Anne Frank House
- Education: Smithsonian Learning Lab, TED-ED
- Email Newsletters: CNN’s 5 Things
- Employment: Sofi: Get that Raise, Freelancer.com
- Entertainment: YouTube Rewind 2018, Marvel.com
- Events: Melbourne International Arts Festival 2018 Website, Rodney Respect Award
- Fashion & Beauty: I-D, Vogue.com
- Financial Services/Banking: TurboTax Tax Reform Calculator
- Food & Drink: Kopke, The Oldest Port Wine House, Munchies
- Government & Civil Innovation: MPD Guardians, NASA
- Green: Planet or Plastic?
- Health: Survivornet, Forks Over Knives
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor: The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library
- Law: Sotbi, Animal Legal Defense Fund Website
- Lifestyle: Girlboss, Well+Good
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Magazine: The New Yorker
- Media Streaming: HBO.com, Hulu.com
- Movie & Film: Work and Life of Stanley Kubrick, StarWars.com
- Music: Adult Swim Singles 2018, The Coldplay Timeline
- NetArt: Arkadia, AI Portraits
- News & Politics: Factcheck.org, The Washington Post
- Personal Blog/Website: Curb Free With Cory Lee, Prison Diaries: Life Sentence and Other Paragraphs From Prison
- Professional Services & Self-Promotion: UENO 3D Interview, Squarespace Circle
- Real Estate: Compass
- School/University: Maryland Institute College of Art, The MIT Sloan School of Management
- Science: NOAA Fisheries, NASA Solar System Website
- Shopping: Open Wear, Google Store
- Sports: NBA Draft Guide, Bleacher Report
- Technical Achievement: Creatability, Google Earth Studio
- Television: The Best TV Episodes of the Century, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
- Travel: Vacation with an Artist, Fodor’s Travel
- Web Services & Applications: Squarespace
- Weird: Below the Surface, Cat Bounce!
Video
- 360-Video: Polar Obsession 260
- 360-Video: Branded: Climbing El Capitan 360 Video
- Animation: Trump Bites, Clash-a-rama! Season 2, Sprinklr: Square Peg, The Gauntlet - Lego Marvel Superheroes - Mini Movie, Two Balloons, Crow: The Legend
- Art & Experimental: Happy Valentine’s Day by Neymarc Visuals
- Best Art Direction: Apple - Welcome Home, Viva La Vulva
- Webby Award for Best Editing: Justin
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Editing: Kesha “I Need a Woman”
- Best Individual Performance: James Corden’s Next James Corden
- Best Interaction Design: Virtual Reality Exploration Experience: Bears Ears National Monument, Silicon Valley Hacker Hostel VR
- Best Series: Space Explorers, 7 Stories for 7 Years
- Best Use of Interactive Video: The Last Generation, Trump’s Inner Circle: The Ties to Russia
- Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host: Stephen Curry’s ‘5 Minutes From Home’ Series
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Web Personality/Host: Sean Evans - First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”
- Best Writing: Deadpool the Musical 2, Honest Trailers
- Webby Award for Comedy: Team Coco for “Conan Helps His Assistant Buy a Car”
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Momsplaining with Kristen Bell
- Comedy: Longform: All Jokes Aside: Black Women in Comedy, Billy on the Street with Emma Stone
- Comedy: Shortform: Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods, Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Mean Tweets - Avengers Edition
- Corporate Social Responsibility: Rare Stripes, Sephora Saved My Son
- Documentary: 60 Second Docs, Great Big Story, Mr Wash, The Youngest Captain
- Documentary: Longform: Trans in America: Texas Strong
- Documentary: Shortform: My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes, Middle East Broadcasting Networks’ The Power of Forgiveness
- Entertainment: Fake News Writer, Deep Cuts | Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
- Events & Livestreams: Will Smith: The Jump, Live from the Red Carpet of Solo: A Star Wars Story!
- Experimental & Weird: Colonel Sanders Cat Climber
- Fashion & Beauty: Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Lady Gaga Explains Why Donatella Versace Is An Icon
- Fashion & Lifestyle: Harper’s Bazaar + Stella Artois: A Night Untethered
- Food & Drink: A Priceless Pizzeria in Brooklyn, Sean Evans - First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”
- Games: Critical Role by Critical Role, Pan-Demonium, Marvel Strike Force
- How-To & DIY: Do You Know How to Make Matcha?, I Made Over a Stranger’s Bedroom Based on Their Instagram, Skillshare Originals, Adam Savage’s One Day Builds
- Integrated Campaigns: Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, Dream Crazy by Wieden+Kennedy
- Live Experiences: Throw in a Kind Word by kog
- Longform: Final Cut - Apple - Welcome Home, Freethink’s The Future of Cancer Research
- Music: TBWAMedia Arts Lab’s Apple - Welcome Home, Pixar’s The Music of Coco, Seconds to Stage - Skepta, Kesha: Rainbow - The Film
- Music Video: This is America
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Narrative Experience: National Geographic’s First Ever 3D VR Filmed in Space
- News & Politics: NowThis, Welcome to America
- Public Service & Activism: BBC Ideas - Short Films for Curious Minds; GoFundMe Studios; Bulletproof Kids; Planned Parenthood, “F*ck New York City;” Our Children - Twana Twitu, NYTimes: Meek Mill: Prisoners Need a New Set of Rights
- Reality: Growing Up Too Fast in Afghanistan
- Webby Award for Science & Education: The Verge - Verge Science
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Science & Education: The Verge - Verge Science
- Science & Education: The Agony and Ecstasy: How MDMA is Being Used to Treat PTSD, Nerdist’s ‘The Impact of the Black Panther’
- Scripted: Dream Gap, Working Dead
- Series: One, Ten, One Hundred
- Short Form: Taco Bell | Web of Fries
- Sports: True North: Inside The Rise of Toronto Basketball, A Mountain to Climb, All in the Game: Black Athlete in America
- Technology: Vice’s All the Hidden Ways Facebook Ads Target You, National Film Board of Canada’s OK Google
- Trailer: A Star is Born Trailer
- Travel & Adventure: Joshua Cowan’s Indonesia, Unscripted Films’ Seoul_Wave
- Webby Award for Travel & Lifestyle: CNN’s Anthony Bourdain’s Explore Parts Unknown: Little LA
- Unscripted: AT&T - It Can Wait - The Face of Distracted Driving: Forrest, VaynerMedia’s The Best Present for Father’s Day
- VR: Branded Cinematic or Pre-Rendered: Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality)
- VR: Branded Interactive, Game or Real-Time: Coco VR
- VR: Cinematic or Pre-Rendered: Polar Obsession
- VR: Interactive, Game or Real-Time: Smileyscope VR, Where Thoughts Go
- Variety: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “The Dossier Speaks,” Good Mythical Morning, The Star Wars Show, John Krasinski Breaks Down A Quiet Place’s Lantern Scene | Vanity Fair
- Video Remixes/Mashups: You Won’t Believe What Obama Says in this Video! (Buzzfeed + Jordan Peele)
- Viral: Undercover Lyft with Chance the Rapper, Deadpool “Dream Up in Aisle Three,” Toddler with Spina Bifida Walks for 1st Time
- Weird: How to Become TripAdvisor’s #1 Fake Restaurant
Advertising & Media
Winners in multiple categories:
- Dream Crazy by Wieden+Kennedy: Integrated Campaign, Viral Marketing, Best Viral PR Campaign, Integrated Campaigns - Branded Entertainment
- @SeeLikeMenna by Saatchi & Saatchi: Best Cause-Related Campaign, Native Advertising
- Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home by Droga5: Travel Social Content Series and Campaigns, Integrated Campaigns
- The Whopper Detour by FCB New York: Brand Strategy, Digital Campaigns, Best Use of Mobile Media
- Viva la Vulva by AMVBBDO: Health, Wellness, Pharmaceutical Branded Content, Best Art Direction
- Exclusive the Rainbow by DDB: Best Video Campaign, Best Use of Earned Media
Individual winners:
- Webby Award for Best Influencer Endorsements: BBDO New York’s Monica Lewinsky - #DefyTheName campaign
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Machine Learning: HBO Westworld: The Maze
- Experimental and Innovation: Accessibility Mat by GTB Brazil
- Best Launch: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up by Tool
- Best Cause Related Campaign: #ExcuseMe by McCann NY
- Social Media Campaign: Bacardi - Live Moves by BBDO New York
- Art: Photo Exhibition “Brain Drool 2018” by HAKUHODO Inc.
- Best User Experience: The Most Interesting Job Interview by Cummins & Partners
- Public Service and Activism Branded Content: The Uncensored Playlist by MediaMonks
- Corporate Social Responsibility: Minecraft Coral Crafters by 215 McCann
- Branded Entertainment Short Form: Taco Bell’s Web of Fries by Deutsch
Apps, Mobile, and Voice
- Art & Experimental: Jimmy Nelson - Homage to Humanity, David Bowie Is
- Best Practices: WW App
- Best Streaming Service: HBO Now
- Best Use of Augmented Reality: KLM Hololens, Night Sky
- Best Use of GPS or Location Technology: Dustee, Road Tales
- Best Use of Machine Learning: Adobe Spark
- Best User Experience: Morse Code for Gboard, National Geographic, BBC Kids Skill, Are You Feeling Lucky?
- Best User Interface: HBO Now
- Best Visual Design - Aesthetic: Basic — Moves., Calm
- Best Visual Design - Function: Tintoretto2go, Entale: The Visual Podcast App
- Best Writing: Mr. Robot: The Daily Five/Nine
- Business & Finance: Harvard Business Review Management Tip, The Reimagined United Mobile App
- Connected Products & Wearables: Brixels, Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband
- Culture & Events: Anne Frank House, Unravel Van Gogh
- Education & Reference: Night Sky, Parents vs. Kids, labworks.io’s True or False
- Entertainment: Reelgood for iOS, Marvel Unlimited
- Experimental & Innovation: Accessibility Mat, NYTimes - MagicLeap: David Bowie in Three Dimensions
- Family & Kids: Nickelodeon’s Noggin, Random House Children’s Books’ The Cat in the Hat Builds That
- Fashion & Beauty: Nike Reactor, Warby Parker Virtual Try-On
- Financial Services & Banking: TurboTax. Free Free Free Free Free Free!, MoneyLion
- Food & Drink: The Oh She Glows Plant-Based Recipe App, Nom Nom Paleo, BBC Good Food Alexa Skill, Tasty (Action on Google)
- Games & Entertainment: Mr. Robot: The Daily Five/Nine, Gorillaz - #FreeMurdoc Chatbot
- Health & Fitness: Headspace
- Webby Award for Health, Fitness & Lifestyle: Headspace for Alexa
- Integrated Mobile Experience: The Trojan Billboard
- Lifestyle: What to Expect’s Pregnancy Due Date Calculator, Shine
- Messaging & Bots: Pager: The Digital Front Door to a Connected Care Experience, Shine
- Music: Soundhound
- News: Google Creative Lab’s Tell Me Something Good, NPR - Visual Newscast
- Webby Award for News & Magazines: The Guardian app for iOS and Android
- Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Magazines: The New Yorker Today app
- Productivity: Monday.com, Trello, Alexa Lifeline, Google Assistant Shopping
- Public Service & Activism: The Voice of Voices, Google Creative Lab’s Notable Women
- Services & Utilities: 1Password for iOS, Dashlane
- Shopping: Hublot Digital Boutique, Wayfair - Mobile Shopping App
- Webby Award for Sports: The Bleacher Report App
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Sports: ESPN
- Technical Achievement: Google Creative Lab’s Morse Code for GBoard, Deloitte Digital’s Lucy, Google Interpreter Mode for the Google Assistant
- Travel: Hopper, Guides by Lonely Planet
Social
- Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan: The Carter III Anniversary by Spotify
- Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence: NASA
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Athletes & Sports Teams: Gritty
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service and Activism: Girls Who Code - Sisterh>>d Campaign
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Celebrity/Fan: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan: Spotify In-House’s Tha Carter III Anniversary
- Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Television & Film: Schitt’s Creek Social Media
Games
- Webby Award for Best Multiplayer/Competitive Games: Fortnite
- Webby Award for Best Use of Augmented Reality: The Walking Dead: Our World
- Webby Award for Adventure: Astroneer
Podcasts & Digital Audio
- Webby Award for Best Podcast Series: Slate Magazine’s Slow Burn Season 2
- Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Series: Serial
- Webby Award for Best Host: Pod Save the People
Online Film & Video
- Webby Award for Best Writing: Deadpool The Musical 2
