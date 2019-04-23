Here are all the winners of the 2019 Webby Awards

Every year, the Webby Awards honor the best of the internet. From games to podcasts to videos to influencers, the awards cover a wide range of internet content — including The Verge. In the 2019 competition, The Verge took home two awards for its Science YouTube channel, one for The Vergecast, and it was nominated for Why’d You Push That Button.

Disney won the most awards this year: 32 across all Webby categories. National Geographic won 17 awards for categories including best photography, best data visualization, and best user experience. Google followed with 14 awards, including best user interface, productivity, and technical achievement. Vice, Condé Nast, and HBO all received nearly a dozen awards apiece.

In advertising, Samsung’s ad agency of choice, R/GA, took home an award for its Fortnite-exclusive Galaxy skin, while BBDO New York won an award for AT&T’s “The Face of Distracted Driving” ad. Fortnite was, of course, the game of the year, and Serial was the best podcast. In more contested categories, Childish Gambino’s “This is America” won best music video, and Kesha’s “I Need a Woman” won best editing. In online performances, the fan parody Deadpool: The Musical 2 won an award for best writing, and in advertising, the 360i agency won a Webby for best use of machine learning for HBO’s Westworld: The Maze, an ad for clever Westworld Alexa skill.

Special Achievement

Webby Video Person of the Year: Issa Rae

Issa Rae Webby Special Achievement: Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj Webby Social Movement of the Year: Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg Webby Artist of the Year: Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack Webby Entrepreneur of the Year: Emily Weiss

Emily Weiss Webby Network of the Year: BBDO

BBDO Webby Media Company of the Year: Disney

Disney Webby Agency of the Year: Wieden+Kennedy

Web

Webby Award for Activism: Unstoppable by Planned Parenthood

Unstoppable by Planned Parenthood Webby People’s Voice Award for Activism: Everytown: Moments that Survive

Everytown: Moments that Survive Webby Award for Architecture & Design: RLeviev Group,

RLeviev Group, Webby People’s Voice Award for Activism: George Nakashima Woodworkers

George Nakashima Woodworkers Webby Award for Art: Photo Exhibition “Brain Drool 2018”

Photo Exhibition “Brain Drool 2018” Webby People’s Voice Award for Art: The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: A Chronicle: 1769—2018

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: A Chronicle: 1769—2018 Webby Award for Associations: SAD-AFTRA Website,

SAD-AFTRA Website, Webby People’s Voice Award for Associations: Paralympicsgb

Paralympicsgb Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Best Data Visualization: Billions of Birds Migrate. Where Do They Go?

Billions of Birds Migrate. Where Do They Go? Best Homepage: Barovier E Toso, Universal Love

Barovier E Toso, Universal Love Best Individual Editorial Feature — Ind/Brand/Org: Modern Slavery: Its Root Causes and the Human Toll, What Happens to the Plastic We Throw Out?

Modern Slavery: Its Root Causes and the Human Toll, What Happens to the Plastic We Throw Out? Best Individual Editorial Feature — Media Company: Bezos’ Empire: How Amazon Became the World’s Most Valuable Retailer, While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on an Amazing Journey

Bezos’ Empire: How Amazon Became the World’s Most Valuable Retailer, While We Sleep, Our Mind Goes on an Amazing Journey Best Navigation/Structure: Rapha, Ocean Shock

Rapha, Ocean Shock Best Practices: Hodinkee; Safe Birth, Even Here

Hodinkee; Safe Birth, Even Here Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics: Oat the Goat, Twenty One Pilots - Bandito

Oat the Goat, Twenty One Pilots - Bandito Best Use of Machine Learning: Using AI to Reach the Right Audiences via Your Writing With Textio Hire, Pandora’s Music Genome Project

Using AI to Reach the Right Audiences via Your Writing With Textio Hire, Pandora’s Music Genome Project Best Use of Photography: Inside the Border Crisis: Photos from the Front Lines, Project Greenland

Inside the Border Crisis: Photos from the Front Lines, Project Greenland Best Use of Video or Moving Image: Nuclear Dissent, School of Sustainability

Nuclear Dissent, School of Sustainability Best User Experience: Basic — Moves., The Most Interesting Job Interview

Basic — Moves., The Most Interesting Job Interview Best User Interface: Art4GlobalGoals, Google Earth Studio

Art4GlobalGoals, Google Earth Studio Best Visual Design - Aesthetic: Your 2018 Wrapped, Nuclear Dissent

Your 2018 Wrapped, Nuclear Dissent Best Visual Design - Function: The Lego Foundation

The Lego Foundation Best Writing (Editorial): BBC Future, Previously Healthy

BBC Future, Previously Healthy Business Blog/Website: The Octopus: A Design Blog by Ideo, Work in Progress

The Octopus: A Design Blog by Ideo, Work in Progress Car Sites & Car Culture: Discover Lexus, Timeless. EE

Discover Lexus, Timeless. EE Charitable Organizations/Non-Profit: Poetry Foundation, Consumer Reports

Poetry Foundation, Consumer Reports Community: Patreon, Tumblr

Patreon, Tumblr Corporate Communications: Poki Company Website, Viacom.com

Poki Company Website, Viacom.com Corporate Social Responsibility: Marriage Unblocked, Patagonia Action Works

Marriage Unblocked, Patagonia Action Works Cultural Blog/Website: American Documentary, The On Being Project

American Documentary, The On Being Project Cultural Institutions: Anne Frank House

Anne Frank House Education: Smithsonian Learning Lab, TED-ED

Smithsonian Learning Lab, TED-ED Email Newsletters: CNN’s 5 Things

CNN’s 5 Things Employment: Sofi: Get that Raise, Freelancer.com

Sofi: Get that Raise, Freelancer.com Entertainment: YouTube Rewind 2018, Marvel.com

YouTube Rewind 2018, Marvel.com Events: Melbourne International Arts Festival 2018 Website, Rodney Respect Award

Melbourne International Arts Festival 2018 Website, Rodney Respect Award Fashion & Beauty: I-D, Vogue.com

I-D, Vogue.com Financial Services/Banking: TurboTax Tax Reform Calculator

TurboTax Tax Reform Calculator Food & Drink: Kopke, The Oldest Port Wine House, Munchies

Kopke, The Oldest Port Wine House, Munchies Government & Civil Innovation: MPD Guardians, NASA

MPD Guardians, NASA Green: Planet or Plastic?

Planet or Plastic? Health: Survivornet, Forks Over Knives

Survivornet, Forks Over Knives Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor: The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library

The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library Law: Sotbi, Animal Legal Defense Fund Website

Sotbi, Animal Legal Defense Fund Website Lifestyle: Girlboss, Well+Good

Girlboss, Well+Good Webby People’s Voice Award for Magazine: The New Yorker

The New Yorker Media Streaming: HBO.com, Hulu.com

HBO.com, Hulu.com Movie & Film: Work and Life of Stanley Kubrick, StarWars.com

Work and Life of Stanley Kubrick, StarWars.com Music: Adult Swim Singles 2018, The Coldplay Timeline

Adult Swim Singles 2018, The Coldplay Timeline NetArt: Arkadia, AI Portraits

Arkadia, AI Portraits News & Politics: Factcheck.org, The Washington Post

Factcheck.org, The Washington Post Personal Blog/Website: Curb Free With Cory Lee, Prison Diaries: Life Sentence and Other Paragraphs From Prison

Curb Free With Cory Lee, Prison Diaries: Life Sentence and Other Paragraphs From Prison Professional Services & Self-Promotion: UENO 3D Interview, Squarespace Circle

UENO 3D Interview, Squarespace Circle Real Estate: Compass

Compass School/University: Maryland Institute College of Art, The MIT Sloan School of Management

Maryland Institute College of Art, The MIT Sloan School of Management Science: NOAA Fisheries, NASA Solar System Website

NOAA Fisheries, NASA Solar System Website Shopping: Open Wear, Google Store

Open Wear, Google Store Sports: NBA Draft Guide, Bleacher Report

NBA Draft Guide, Bleacher Report Technical Achievement: Creatability, Google Earth Studio

Creatability, Google Earth Studio Television: The Best TV Episodes of the Century, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

The Best TV Episodes of the Century, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Travel: Vacation with an Artist, Fodor’s Travel

Vacation with an Artist, Fodor’s Travel Web Services & Applications: Squarespace

Squarespace Weird: Below the Surface, Cat Bounce!

Video

360-Video: Polar Obsession 260

Polar Obsession 260 360-Video: Branded: Climbing El Capitan 360 Video

Climbing El Capitan 360 Video Animation: Trump Bites, Clash-a-rama! Season 2, Sprinklr: Square Peg, The Gauntlet - Lego Marvel Superheroes - Mini Movie, Two Balloons, Crow: The Legend

Trump Bites, Clash-a-rama! Season 2, Sprinklr: Square Peg, The Gauntlet - Lego Marvel Superheroes - Mini Movie, Two Balloons, Crow: The Legend Art & Experimental: Happy Valentine’s Day by Neymarc Visuals

Happy Valentine’s Day by Neymarc Visuals Best Art Direction: Apple - Welcome Home, Viva La Vulva

Apple - Welcome Home, Viva La Vulva Webby Award for Best Editing: Justin

Justin Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Editing: Kesha “I Need a Woman”

Kesha “I Need a Woman” Best Individual Performance: James Corden’s Next James Corden

James Corden’s Next James Corden Best Interaction Design: Virtual Reality Exploration Experience: Bears Ears National Monument, Silicon Valley Hacker Hostel VR

Virtual Reality Exploration Experience: Bears Ears National Monument, Silicon Valley Hacker Hostel VR Best Series: Space Explorers, 7 Stories for 7 Years

Space Explorers, 7 Stories for 7 Years Best Use of Interactive Video: The Last Generation, Trump’s Inner Circle: The Ties to Russia

The Last Generation, Trump’s Inner Circle: The Ties to Russia Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host: Stephen Curry’s ‘5 Minutes From Home’ Series

Stephen Curry’s ‘5 Minutes From Home’ Series Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Web Personality/Host: Sean Evans - First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”

Sean Evans - First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” Best Writing: Deadpool the Musical 2, Honest Trailers

Deadpool the Musical 2, Honest Trailers Webby Award for Comedy: Team Coco for “Conan Helps His Assistant Buy a Car”

Team Coco for “Conan Helps His Assistant Buy a Car” Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Momsplaining with Kristen Bell

Momsplaining with Kristen Bell Comedy: Longform: All Jokes Aside: Black Women in Comedy, Billy on the Street with Emma Stone

All Jokes Aside: Black Women in Comedy, Billy on the Street with Emma Stone Comedy: Shortform: Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods, Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Mean Tweets - Avengers Edition

Tide CEO: You Gotta Stop Eating Tide Pods, Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Mean Tweets - Avengers Edition Corporate Social Responsibility: Rare Stripes, Sephora Saved My Son

Rare Stripes, Sephora Saved My Son Documentary: 60 Second Docs, Great Big Story, Mr Wash, The Youngest Captain

60 Second Docs, Great Big Story, Mr Wash, The Youngest Captain Documentary: Longform: Trans in America: Texas Strong

Trans in America: Texas Strong Documentary: Shortform: My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes, Middle East Broadcasting Networks’ The Power of Forgiveness

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes, Middle East Broadcasting Networks’ The Power of Forgiveness Entertainment: Fake News Writer, Deep Cuts | Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Fake News Writer, Deep Cuts | Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Events & Livestreams: Will Smith: The Jump, Live from the Red Carpet of Solo: A Star Wars Story!

Will Smith: The Jump, Live from the Red Carpet of Solo: A Star Wars Story! Experimental & Weird: Colonel Sanders Cat Climber

Colonel Sanders Cat Climber Fashion & Beauty: Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Lady Gaga Explains Why Donatella Versace Is An Icon

Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Lady Gaga Explains Why Donatella Versace Is An Icon Fashion & Lifestyle: Harper’s Bazaar + Stella Artois: A Night Untethered

Harper’s Bazaar + Stella Artois: A Night Untethered Food & Drink: A Priceless Pizzeria in Brooklyn, Sean Evans - First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”

A Priceless Pizzeria in Brooklyn, Sean Evans - First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” Games: Critical Role by Critical Role, Pan-Demonium, Marvel Strike Force

Critical Role by Critical Role, Pan-Demonium, Marvel Strike Force How-To & DIY: Do You Know How to Make Matcha?, I Made Over a Stranger’s Bedroom Based on Their Instagram, Skillshare Originals, Adam Savage’s One Day Builds

Do You Know How to Make Matcha?, I Made Over a Stranger’s Bedroom Based on Their Instagram, Skillshare Originals, Adam Savage’s One Day Builds Integrated Campaigns: Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, Dream Crazy by Wieden+Kennedy

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, Dream Crazy by Wieden+Kennedy Live Experiences: Throw in a Kind Word by kog

Throw in a Kind Word by kog Longform: Final Cut - Apple - Welcome Home, Freethink’s The Future of Cancer Research

Final Cut - Apple - Welcome Home, Freethink’s The Future of Cancer Research Music: TBWAMedia Arts Lab’s Apple - Welcome Home, Pixar’s The Music of Coco, Seconds to Stage - Skepta, Kesha: Rainbow - The Film

TBWAMedia Arts Lab’s Apple - Welcome Home, Pixar’s The Music of Coco, Seconds to Stage - Skepta, Kesha: Rainbow - The Film Music Video: This is America

This is America Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Narrative Experience: National Geographic’s First Ever 3D VR Filmed in Space

National Geographic’s First Ever 3D VR Filmed in Space News & Politics: NowThis, Welcome to America

NowThis, Welcome to America Public Service & Activism: BBC Ideas - Short Films for Curious Minds; GoFundMe Studios; Bulletproof Kids; Planned Parenthood, “F*ck New York City;” Our Children - Twana Twitu, NYTimes: Meek Mill: Prisoners Need a New Set of Rights

BBC Ideas - Short Films for Curious Minds; GoFundMe Studios; Bulletproof Kids; Planned Parenthood, “F*ck New York City;” Our Children - Twana Twitu, NYTimes: Meek Mill: Prisoners Need a New Set of Rights Reality: Growing Up Too Fast in Afghanistan

Growing Up Too Fast in Afghanistan Webby Award for Science & Education: The Verge - Verge Science

The Verge - Verge Science Webby People’s Voice Award for Science & Education: The Verge - Verge Science

The Verge - Verge Science Science & Education: The Agony and Ecstasy: How MDMA is Being Used to Treat PTSD, Nerdist’s ‘The Impact of the Black Panther’

The Agony and Ecstasy: How MDMA is Being Used to Treat PTSD, Nerdist’s ‘The Impact of the Black Panther’ Scripted: Dream Gap, Working Dead

Dream Gap, Working Dead Series: One, Ten, One Hundred

One, Ten, One Hundred Short Form: Taco Bell | Web of Fries

Taco Bell | Web of Fries Sports: True North: Inside The Rise of Toronto Basketball, A Mountain to Climb, All in the Game: Black Athlete in America

True North: Inside The Rise of Toronto Basketball, A Mountain to Climb, All in the Game: Black Athlete in America Technology: Vice’s All the Hidden Ways Facebook Ads Target You, National Film Board of Canada’s OK Google

Vice’s All the Hidden Ways Facebook Ads Target You, National Film Board of Canada’s OK Google Trailer: A Star is Born Trailer

A Star is Born Trailer Travel & Adventure: Joshua Cowan’s Indonesia, Unscripted Films’ Seoul_Wave

Joshua Cowan’s Indonesia, Unscripted Films’ Seoul_Wave Webby Award for Travel & Lifestyle: CNN’s Anthony Bourdain’s Explore Parts Unknown: Little LA

CNN’s Anthony Bourdain’s Explore Parts Unknown: Little LA Unscripted: AT&T - It Can Wait - The Face of Distracted Driving: Forrest, VaynerMedia’s The Best Present for Father’s Day

AT&T - It Can Wait - The Face of Distracted Driving: Forrest, VaynerMedia’s The Best Present for Father’s Day VR: Branded Cinematic or Pre-Rendered: Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality)

Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality) VR: Branded Interactive, Game or Real-Time: Coco VR

Coco VR VR: Cinematic or Pre-Rendered: Polar Obsession

Polar Obsession VR: Interactive, Game or Real-Time: Smileyscope VR, Where Thoughts Go

Smileyscope VR, Where Thoughts Go Variety: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “The Dossier Speaks,” Good Mythical Morning, The Star Wars Show, John Krasinski Breaks Down A Quiet Place’s Lantern Scene | Vanity Fair

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: “The Dossier Speaks,” Good Mythical Morning, The Star Wars Show, John Krasinski Breaks Down A Quiet Place’s Lantern Scene | Vanity Fair Video Remixes/Mashups: You Won’t Believe What Obama Says in this Video! (Buzzfeed + Jordan Peele)

You Won’t Believe What Obama Says in this Video! (Buzzfeed + Jordan Peele) Viral: Undercover Lyft with Chance the Rapper, Deadpool “Dream Up in Aisle Three,” Toddler with Spina Bifida Walks for 1st Time

Undercover Lyft with Chance the Rapper, Deadpool “Dream Up in Aisle Three,” Toddler with Spina Bifida Walks for 1st Time Weird: How to Become TripAdvisor’s #1 Fake Restaurant

Advertising & Media

Winners in multiple categories:

Dream Crazy by Wieden+Kennedy: Integrated Campaign, Viral Marketing, Best Viral PR Campaign, Integrated Campaigns - Branded Entertainment

@SeeLikeMenna by Saatchi & Saatchi: Best Cause-Related Campaign, Native Advertising

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home by Droga5: Travel Social Content Series and Campaigns, Integrated Campaigns

The Whopper Detour by FCB New York: Brand Strategy , Digital Campaigns , Best Use of Mobile Media

, , Viva la Vulva by AMVBBDO: Health, Wellness, Pharmaceutical Branded Content , Best Art Direction

, Exclusive the Rainbow by DDB: Best Video Campaign, Best Use of Earned Media

Individual winners:

Webby Award for Best Influencer Endorsements: BBDO New York’s Monica Lewinsky - #DefyTheName campaign

BBDO New York’s Monica Lewinsky - #DefyTheName campaign Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Machine Learning: HBO Westworld: The Maze

HBO Westworld: The Maze Experimental and Innovation: Accessibility Mat by GTB Brazil

Accessibility Mat by GTB Brazil Best Launch: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up by Tool

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up by Tool Best Cause Related Campaign: #ExcuseMe by McCann NY

#ExcuseMe by McCann NY Social Media Campaign: Bacardi - Live Moves by BBDO New York

Bacardi - Live Moves by BBDO New York Art: Photo Exhibition “Brain Drool 2018” by HAKUHODO Inc.

Photo Exhibition “Brain Drool 2018” by HAKUHODO Inc. Best User Experience: The Most Interesting Job Interview by Cummins & Partners

The Most Interesting Job Interview by Cummins & Partners Public Service and Activism Branded Content: The Uncensored Playlist by MediaMonks

The Uncensored Playlist by MediaMonks Corporate Social Responsibility: Minecraft Coral Crafters by 215 McCann

Minecraft Coral Crafters by 215 McCann Branded Entertainment Short Form: Taco Bell’s Web of Fries by Deutsch

Apps, Mobile, and Voice

Art & Experimental: Jimmy Nelson - Homage to Humanity, David Bowie Is

Jimmy Nelson - Homage to Humanity, David Bowie Is Best Practices: WW App

WW App Best Streaming Service: HBO Now

HBO Now Best Use of Augmented Reality: KLM Hololens, Night Sky

KLM Hololens, Night Sky Best Use of GPS or Location Technology: Dustee, Road Tales

Dustee, Road Tales Best Use of Machine Learning: Adobe Spark

Adobe Spark Best User Experience: Morse Code for Gboard, National Geographic, BBC Kids Skill, Are You Feeling Lucky?

Morse Code for Gboard, National Geographic, BBC Kids Skill, Are You Feeling Lucky? Best User Interface: HBO Now

HBO Now Best Visual Design - Aesthetic: Basic — Moves., Calm

Basic — Moves., Calm Best Visual Design - Function: Tintoretto2go, Entale: The Visual Podcast App

Tintoretto2go, Entale: The Visual Podcast App Best Writing: Mr. Robot: The Daily Five/Nine

Mr. Robot: The Daily Five/Nine Business & Finance: Harvard Business Review Management Tip, The Reimagined United Mobile App

Harvard Business Review Management Tip, The Reimagined United Mobile App Connected Products & Wearables: Brixels, Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband

Brixels, Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband Culture & Events: Anne Frank House, Unravel Van Gogh

Anne Frank House, Unravel Van Gogh Education & Reference: Night Sky, Parents vs. Kids, labworks.io’s True or False

Night Sky, Parents vs. Kids, labworks.io’s True or False Entertainment: Reelgood for iOS, Marvel Unlimited

Reelgood for iOS, Marvel Unlimited Experimental & Innovation: Accessibility Mat, NYTimes - MagicLeap: David Bowie in Three Dimensions

Accessibility Mat, NYTimes - MagicLeap: David Bowie in Three Dimensions Family & Kids: Nickelodeon’s Noggin, Random House Children’s Books’ The Cat in the Hat Builds That

Nickelodeon’s Noggin, Random House Children’s Books’ The Cat in the Hat Builds That Fashion & Beauty: Nike Reactor, Warby Parker Virtual Try-On

Nike Reactor, Warby Parker Virtual Try-On Financial Services & Banking: TurboTax. Free Free Free Free Free Free!, MoneyLion

TurboTax. Free Free Free Free Free Free!, MoneyLion Food & Drink: The Oh She Glows Plant-Based Recipe App, Nom Nom Paleo, BBC Good Food Alexa Skill, Tasty (Action on Google)

The Oh She Glows Plant-Based Recipe App, Nom Nom Paleo, BBC Good Food Alexa Skill, Tasty (Action on Google) Games & Entertainment: Mr. Robot: The Daily Five/Nine, Gorillaz - #FreeMurdoc Chatbot

Mr. Robot: The Daily Five/Nine, Gorillaz - #FreeMurdoc Chatbot Health & Fitness: Headspace

Headspace Webby Award for Health, Fitness & Lifestyle: Headspace for Alexa

Headspace for Alexa Integrated Mobile Experience: The Trojan Billboard

The Trojan Billboard Lifestyle: What to Expect’s Pregnancy Due Date Calculator, Shine

What to Expect’s Pregnancy Due Date Calculator, Shine Messaging & Bots: Pager: The Digital Front Door to a Connected Care Experience, Shine

Pager: The Digital Front Door to a Connected Care Experience, Shine Music: Soundhound

Soundhound News: Google Creative Lab’s Tell Me Something Good, NPR - Visual Newscast

Google Creative Lab’s Tell Me Something Good, NPR - Visual Newscast Webby Award for News & Magazines: The Guardian app for iOS and Android

The Guardian app for iOS and Android Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Magazines: The New Yorker Today app

The New Yorker Today app Productivity: Monday.com, Trello, Alexa Lifeline, Google Assistant Shopping

Monday.com, Trello, Alexa Lifeline, Google Assistant Shopping Public Service & Activism: The Voice of Voices, Google Creative Lab’s Notable Women

The Voice of Voices, Google Creative Lab’s Notable Women Services & Utilities: 1Password for iOS, Dashlane

1Password for iOS, Dashlane Shopping: Hublot Digital Boutique, Wayfair - Mobile Shopping App

Hublot Digital Boutique, Wayfair - Mobile Shopping App Webby Award for Sports: The Bleacher Report App

The Bleacher Report App Webby People’s Voice Award for Sports: ESPN

ESPN Technical Achievement: Google Creative Lab’s Morse Code for GBoard, Deloitte Digital’s Lucy, Google Interpreter Mode for the Google Assistant

Google Creative Lab’s Morse Code for GBoard, Deloitte Digital’s Lucy, Google Interpreter Mode for the Google Assistant Travel: Hopper, Guides by Lonely Planet

Social

Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan: The Carter III Anniversary by Spotify

The Carter III Anniversary by Spotify Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence: NASA

NASA Webby People’s Voice Award for Athletes & Sports Teams: Gritty

Gritty Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service and Activism: Girls Who Code - Sisterh>>d Campaign

Girls Who Code - Sisterh>>d Campaign Webby People’s Voice Award for Celebrity/Fan: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan: Spotify In-House’s Tha Carter III Anniversary

Spotify In-House’s Tha Carter III Anniversary Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Television & Film: Schitt’s Creek Social Media

Games

Webby Award for Best Multiplayer/Competitive Games: Fortnite

Fortnite Webby Award for Best Use of Augmented Reality: The Walking Dead: Our World

The Walking Dead: Our World Webby Award for Adventure: Astroneer

Podcasts & Digital Audio

Webby Award for Best Podcast Series: Slate Magazine’s Slow Burn Season 2

Slate Magazine’s Slow Burn Season 2 Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Series: Serial

Serial Webby Award for Best Host: Pod Save the People

Online Film & Video

Webby Award for Best Writing: Deadpool The Musical 2

