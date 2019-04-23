OnePlus 7 Pro launch event set for May 14th

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 7 series of phones on May 14th in what it says will be its most ambitious launch to date, coordinating simultaneous events in three cities: New York City, London, and Bangalore. Yesterday, The Verge reported that there will be an upgraded OnePlus 7 Pro model with the option for 5G mobile data and a “breakthrough” display (according to CEO Pete Lau), which has been rumored to have a 90Hz refresh rate. Other leaked specs for that device include a pop-up selfie camera, which will eliminate the notch on the display, and a triple-camera system on the rear — but, alas, there won’t be wireless charging. The more conventional OnePlus 7 is expected to retain the notch while upgrading the specs from the incumbent OnePlus 6T flagship.

Drumming up fanfare in its usual fashion, OnePlus will offer tickets to eager fans that want to witness the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro unveiling in person. That will also be the first opportunity for most people to get their hands on the latest devices and judge for themselves if the amazing new display on the 7 Pro is as great as OnePlus promises it will be. The biggest of OnePlus’ three simultaneous global events will be at Pier 94 in New York City, which the company says will be the largest event it has held to date. It will be live-streamed on OnePlus.com and OnePlus channels on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Early bird tickets will cost $20 in NYC or £16 / €18 for the London event, though judging from previous OnePlus launch gatherings, you’ll have to be quick to get ahold of those. Once the first batch of tickets is gone, you’ll be able to buy standard and plus-one tickets for a higher price. In the past, OnePlus has let attendees use the money spent on their ticket toward a future device, and the company also tends to throw in a swag bag with a free accessory inside. OnePlus has yet to confirm the exact set of perks accompanying its May 14th event.

The main Pier 94 event will run simultaneously with ones in London and Bangalore, while a separate Chinese launch will take place in Beijing a day later. Here’s the full list of OnePlus 7 launch events and the timing of when each one is happening: