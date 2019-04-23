Google Maps now tells you if an EV charging station is in use

Along with showing you the location of charging stations for your electric car, Google Maps now also shows you whether they’re currently in use. The functionality is available across the US and UK for charging points from Chargemaster, EVgo, and SemaConnect. Google plans to add ChargePoint chargers soon.

Google first added EV charging locations to Maps last October. At the time, the service would show you the number of chargers at each location as well as their wattage, pricing, and reviews from other drivers. With this latest update, you’ll also be able to see whether a charger is in use before you go out of your way to visit it.

Conspicuously absent from the new list of supported chargers are Tesla’s Superchargers, which were part of the original announcement last year. They’re still listed in the app; they just don’t appear to show the new real-time charging information. Other charging networks from Source London appear to be partially mapped by Google’s app. We spotted one charger near The Verge’s London office that wasn’t listed at all in the app and another that didn’t have any EV charger-specific information displayed.

You can see a list of nearby chargers by searching for “EV charging stations” within Google Maps on desktop, Android, iOS, and Android Auto.