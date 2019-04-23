Razer adds 4K OLED and 240Hz screen options to its Blade 15 laptops

Razer has announced that, starting on April 24th, there will be two new display choices available for the Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop: a 4K OLED panel and a 240Hz high-refresh LCD option. These new displays, which were first shown off at CES earlier this year, join the 144Hz LCD option that’s already available. The Blade 15 Advanced also now comes with Intel’s new Core i7-9750H processor that’s clocked at 2.6GHz with a turbo boost to 4.5GHz and a new Wi-Fi 6 networking card with support for 2.4 Gbps speeds.

The 240Hz screen is one of the highest refresh rates available, and it provides a smoother experience for gaming. It has a 1080p resolution, a matte finish, and it supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

The new 4K OLED panel is available on machines with Nvidia’s RTX 2080 graphics card, and it’s a touchscreen with an extended color space with full DCI-P3 support. It also has a 1ms response time, and it comes with HDR 400 True Black certification. Razer says the OLED display has TUV certification for reduced blue light output, which should reduce strain on users’ eyes.

In addition to the new screen options for the Blade 15 Advanced, Razer is also upgrading the base Blade 15 with the Core i7-9750H chip, RTX 2060 graphics card, and a 144Hz 1080p display, which is a considerable bump over the 60Hz screen previously available. These upgrades are coming with a price hike, however, as the base model for the Blade 15 starts at $1,999, a $400 increase over last year’s version.

Finally, Razer is also updating its 17-inch Blade Pro with a new design that echoes the current Blade 15 and Stealth. The new Blade Pro is claimed to be up to 25 percent smaller than competing 17-inch gaming laptops, and it has the vapor chamber cooling system and multi-fan design that debuted on the Blade 15 last year. It has a slim bezel, 144Hz 1080p matte display, and a Windows Hello-capable IR camera in the top bezel.

The new Blade Pro has the same Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia RTX graphics options as the Blade 15, but it comes with 512GB of storage in the base configuration and has an extra M.2 slot that can be populated with either SATA or NVMe drives for further expansion.

The Blade Pro also has a host of I/O options, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (one of which is also a Thunderbolt 3 port), a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, and a full-size UHS-III SD card reader. Razer says the new Blade Pro will be available starting in May with pricing starting at $2,499.

Today’s announcements should appeal to two types of high-end laptop customers: the gamers who would be interested in the new Blade 15’s 240Hz display and the content creators who will look for the 4K OLED panel and its rich color reproduction. The Blade Pro might appeal to either. It has both a high-refresh display and plenty of power for gaming, yet also has the I/O that content creators look for. We’ll be putting all of the new machines through their paces as soon as we can, so stay tuned for more.