Here are the new laptops with Nvidia’s GTX 16-series graphics cards

Nvidia’s announcement of its new GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 mobile graphics cards claimed that over 80 laptops would soon include them, and we’re hearing about a few of those laptops today. Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and other vendors are stepping to the plate with upcoming machines that support these Nvidia GPUs. Either card will bring sizable performance gains if you haven’t upgraded your laptop in a while.

As is always the case with gaming laptops, prices vary wildly depending on the configuration that you’re after. Several manufacturers haven’t announced final pricing for their new machines, but if you’re looking to spend less than $1,000, you’ll find a few to choose from. Nvidia claims that we’ll soon see options for as low as $799, but details regarding which laptops will sell for that price haven’t been shared. From the laptops announced, these are the most budget-friendly options — a few of which are up for preorder today.

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad L340 (pictured above) will come in 15- and 17-inch models that both come in under the $1,000 mark. Available starting in late May 2019, the 15-inch version starts at $869.99, while the 17-inch starts at $919.99. Each laptop features the GTX 1650 graphics card and comes in a fairly understated design, with a blue backlit keyboard and accompanying accents.

While Lenovo’s Legion Y7000p starts at $1,199, a more expensive configuration will feature the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti. Lenovo states that a cheaper version of this model, called the Lenovo Legion Y7000, is coming as well, presumably built with the GTX 1650, but neither pricing nor spec information has been shared. All of these laptops will be available for purchase at Lenovo’s website in late May.

Asus announced several laptops that include Nvidia’s new GTX 16-series graphics cards, and while they’ll start shipping on May 3rd, you can preorder them beginning today. The Asus TUF FX505 15-inch laptop is the most affordable at $899. For this price, it’s packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, the Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, a 1080p display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage. It’s currently available for preorder at Amazon.

Asus also announced that its Zephyrus G (pictured at the top of this article) is available for preorder starting today. It costs a bit more at $1,099, but the upgrade comes with Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Except for a 15.6-inch display that has a slower 60Hz refresh rate, the rest of the specs are the same as the TUF gaming laptop. This model can be preordered at Amazon.

As anticipated, Acer’s recently updated Nitro 5 and the new Nitro 7 gaming laptops feature the Nvidia GTX 16-series graphics cards as well. Acer hasn’t shared pricing or a hard release date for either model (it also doesn’t even acknowledge the existence of the Nitro 7 on its site), but the Nitro 5 could come in below $1,000. Acer currently sells a configuration with Nvidia’s last-generation GTX 1050, so make sure that you don’t accidentally purchase the wrong machine. It will likely phase out this configuration with a newer model that features Nvidia’s GTX 16-series graphics cards at a similar price.