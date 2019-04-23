Amazon can now leave packages safely in your garage

Starting today, Amazon Prime members in the US can have their packages delivered directly to their garages. Key for Garage, which Amazon first announced back in January, is an expansion of the company’s existing Amazon Key service, which already lets Amazon’s drivers deliver packages directly into your home or the trunk of your car. It’s a compromise between the invasiveness of letting a driver into your home and the risk of leaving a package vulnerable to the elements, not to mention passing porch pirates.

In order to use the new service, you’ll need a myQ-compatible garage door opener from Chamberlain or LiftMaster. Amazon has a lookup tool available on its site so you can check if your existing garage door is compatible. If you don’t, then Amazon will sell you a myQ Smart Garage Hub to retrofit your existing garage door opener for an introductory price of $50 (regular price $80). Along with the hardware, you’ll also need an Amazon Prime subscription to use the service.

Once the subscription and hardware is in place, you can then select “In-Garage delivery” at checkout to have your driver leave your package in your garage. You can remotely control access to your garage using the Key by Amazon app or monitor the space using an Amazon Cloud Cam, which is available as a bundle with the Smart Garage Hub for an introductory price of $125 (regular price $200).

As of today, Key by Amazon now covers a total of 50 cities across the US, thanks to 13 new additions that include Las Vegas, Fresno, and Rochester. Key for Garage is available in every city where Key by Amazon is available.