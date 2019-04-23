Apple is working to speed up repairs of its bad MacBook keyboards

Apple is now conducting repairs of MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro keyboards on-site at its stores, and it’s promising a next-day turnaround for pickup in many cases, according to MacRumors. The company previously sent machines out to its repair depot, but it’s now telling its Genius Bar employees to handle “most” keyboard-related repairs at the store “until further notice.” The company wrote in a service memo that “additional service parts have been shipped to stores to support the increased volume.”

Apple’s attempt to expedite the keyboard repair process is just the latest development in the ongoing saga of the much-maligned butterfly keyboards that are found on all modern Mac laptops. The keys are vulnerable to sudden failure and unpredictable behavior if dust or outside debris makes its way into the mechanism.

Apple has a repair program in place for MacBooks with the butterfly-style keyboard that might be out of warranty, and the company recently apologized for the fact that “a small number” of customers continue to experience problems even with its most recent products.

Speeding up repairs is a nice customer service move — especially for machines that are otherwise excellent products. But there are still plenty of people who’ve been holding off on upgrading their Apple laptops until the company finally introduces a totally redesigned keyboard without any of this reliability baggage.