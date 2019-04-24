Tesla now sells electric cars with 370 miles of range

Tesla has increased the range of its latest Model S and Model X cars by 10 percent, now capable of a maximum of 370 and 325 miles respectively. The increase comes as the result of an upgraded drivetrain, and has been achieved without making any changes to the cars’ existing 100 kWh batteries. The cars can also charge faster and have an improved suspension design.

The upgrades extend Tesla’s range lead over much of its competition, who still struggle to reach the 300 mile EPA threshold. The 2019 Nissan Leaf has a maximum EPA range of 226 miles, the Chevy Bolt gets 238 miles, Jaguar’s I-Pace was recently given a 234-mile rating, and the Audi E-tron taps out at 204 miles.

Both cars will also get an improved suspension system

At the other end of the market, Tesla also announced that it’s bringing back the standard range versions of the Model S and X. The 285 mile Model S will cost $78,000, while the 250 mile Model X will be $83,000. The changes come in the wake of Tesla stopping online sales of the $35,000 Model 3 and adding Autopilot as standard to the rest of its vehicles.

The new Model S and Model X cars will be able to charge more quickly from Tesla’s Superchargers. They’ll be able to draw 200kW from the company’s V3 charging stations, and 145kW from the V2. When the V3 superchargers were first announced at the beginning of March, both cars were limited to 120kW. Only the Model 3 can take advantage of their maximum rate of 250kW.

Outside of the new drivetrain design, the new Model S and Model X cars are also equipped with a new air suspension system that Tesla says should feel softer while cruising and more responsive during “dynamic driving.” The company says it plans to continue upgrading the system with future software updates.

The new Tesla Model S and Model X are available starting today. If existing owners of either car want to buy one of the new models then Tesla will include the $20,000 Ludicrous Mode upgrade at no additional charge.