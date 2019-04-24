Google brings its redesigned fitness app to iOS

Google Fit, the fitness tracking app that was redesigned on Android last year, has arrived on iOS. The app integrates with Apple Health, meaning your progress in other Health-compatible apps like Nike Run Club, Sleep Cycle, and Headspace will contribute towards your Google Fit goals. The iOS app syncs with both the Apple Watch and Wear OS devices.

Google’s fitness app is designed around the idea of closing rings to hit activity goals based on recommendations from the American Heart Association and World Health Organization. That’s roughly 150 minutes of “moderate” activity a week, and 75 minutes of “vigorous” activity. The system is based around two metrics: Move Minutes, or the time you were active, and Heart Points, the intensity of the activity.

Some of Google Fit’s functionality was already available on iOS via the Fit section of the Wear OS app for anyone with a Wear OS smartwatch, but the new standalone app works with the Apple Watch and integrates with Apple Health. Google Fit is available on the App Store starting today.