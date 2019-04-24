Two new AirPods models may be coming later in 2019

Apple released its second-generation AirPods just last month, but we may see a new version of its wireless headphones before 2019 is over. This information comes from a DigiTimes report, which also claims that a noise-canceling feature will be part of the next AirPods iteration. The ability to block outside sound had been rumored to be a part of Apple’s recently released model, but it may actually be coming this year with the new headphones.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst whose predictions of Apple product launches have proved accurate in the past, recently affirmed a late 2019 release for new AirPods, per 9to5Mac. Kuo’s intel indicates that not one, but two new models may release in 2019. Of these alleged third-generation AirPods, one will reportedly be only a slight iteration on what’s currently available, bringing small changes in the form of an improved wireless chip or increased battery life for a possible cost of $159. It’d be awfully nice if the wireless charging case came to the new base model, too.

The other new version in development is reported to have a brand-new form factor; those design changes may come a higher price. Neither Kuo’s or DigiTimes’ reports provide any details on how the form factor will change. It also hasn’t been made clear if this higher price will be more than $199, which is the cost of the latest AirPods that have the wireless charging case included.

Speaking of wireless charging, it was one of a few rumored features found in the second-generation model that actually arrived. Noise cancellation, waterproofing, a health-monitoring feature, and a black-colored option were all rumors on our wishlist, but didn’t materialize. However, these ideas may still be on the table for new AirPods if the late 2019 release date comes through as reported.