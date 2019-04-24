Take a look at Spigen’s Galaxy Fold prototype cases

Although major design flaws with the Galaxy Fold have forced Samsung to delay its launch indefinitely, smartphone accessories maker Spigen is still continuing plans to develop cases for the phone. Spigen has three cases in development: the Tough Armor, Ultra Hybrid, and Thin Fit. After showing us some mock-ups in March, the company has now shared actual photos of some of its prototype cases.

Spigen notes that its Tough Armor case was the hardest to develop due to its focus on hinge protection. However, based on the photos, it looks like the exposed hinge still doesn’t protect against the Galaxy Fold’s greatest weakness — debris that can slip underneath the screen, according to the iFixit teardown.

Here’s a GIF that demonstrates how the hinge works:

And here’s what the Ultra Hybrid and Thin Fit cases will look like. Both cases will be made out of plastic and silicone materials like PC, TPU, and PU.

A Spigen spokesperson tells me that the products will be ready in a few weeks, with preorders opening up soon. The cases are supposed to be available mid-May, which is still earlier than the June 13th date AT&T claims it will ship Galaxy Fold preorders. It’s anyone’s guess when or if the phone will ship at all, but Spigen doesn’t appear to be worried:

This is our team over in Seoul, South Korea testing different materials to bring our case designs to life. Here's to the future! #GalaxyFold #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/JGfRQoa8Tg — Spigen (@SpigenWorld) April 23, 2019