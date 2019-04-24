Mark Zuckerberg has a podcast now

In January, Mark Zuckerberg published a blog post announcing his New Year’s resolution. After a year full of scandals, Zuckerberg wanted to publicly tackle big questions about technology’s place in society, showing that he was capable of handling the power of the world’s biggest social network in a thoughtful and humane way.

Now, that resolution has been shaped into something more manageable: a Zuckerberg-hosted podcast. Today, the Facebook Twitter account posted a link to a new podcast called Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg. In an episode published today, he spoke with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner about the impact of social media on journalism.

New podcast alert This year Mark Zuckerberg is hosting discussions on the future of tech and society. Listen along: https://t.co/5rIBdrbsb5 — Facebook (@facebook) April 24, 2019

Another episode of the podcast includes a February talk between Zuckerberg and Harvard Law professor Jonathan Zittrain who has conducted extensive research on technology policy and how to regulate companies like Facebook.

It’s unclear how often the podcast will update or how widely it will be available. For now, it seems to appear only on Spotify, and searches for the show on platforms like SoundCloud or the iOS Podcasts app come up empty.