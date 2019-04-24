How to cancel your Apple News Plus subscription

Apple’s premium newspaper and magazine subscription service, News Plus, launched on March 25th, which means that if you signed up for the month-long free trial, your free ride is over, and you will be charged $9.99 per month going forward.

If you’re a reader of the magazines and newspapers that are available in Apple News Plus, it might be worth keeping the service, provided you can put up with its weird and sometimes incongruous interface. But if you aren’t planning to read a lot of magazine articles in the News app, it’s probably time to cancel your trial before you’re charged.

Contrary to what you might expect, canceling News Plus isn’t done through the app on your iPhone or iPad. Instead, you have to go to the App Store to do it. From there, it’s fairly straightforward.

Open the App Store app

Tap on your avatar in the upper right corner

Tap “Manage Subscriptions”

Tap on the Apple News Plus subscription under the “Active” banner

Tap “Cancel Free Trial” (or “Cancel Subscription” if you’re already past the free trial)

Things are a little easier on the Mac since you can access the subscription management section of the App Store directly from the News app.

Open the News app

Go to File > Manage Subscriptions

Select “Edit’ next to the Apple News Plus subscription

Click “Cancel Free Trial” (or “Cancel Subscription”)

If you are canceling your trial before the full month ends, your service will terminate immediately, and you will lose the remainder of your trial. If you’re canceling the service you’ve been billed for, you will be able to use Apple News Plus for the remainder of the 30 days that have been paid for, after which point, it will cancel. Once your service is canceled, you’ll no longer have access to the articles that require News Plus, whether you’ve saved them to read later or not.

Should you decide that you do want to subscribe to News Plus later on, you can sign back up through the News app, though you will not get another month-long trial when you do.