Your latest reminder any ol’ bum a company hires could theoretically breach your privacy

Companies store a ton of data. You know this. Everyone knows this. But we’re not always happy about the kinds of data they store. We rightfully get pretty touchy when we hear our address, credit card number, mental health inquiries, or private conversations are just hanging out on some internet server where they might wind up in the wrong hands — like, say, an employee of the company that collected them.

The latest example: Bloomberg is reporting today that a team of Amazon Alexa employees “spread across three continents” may be able to find your home address if you use an Alexa-enabled speaker. Amazon tends to solicit that location data to help answer questions like “Alexa, where’s the nearest taco truck?,” and it sometimes has employees review voice inquiries to improve the system. These employees are then able to access customers’ location information, though there’s no evidence they’ve abused that access yet.

(Apparently, my closest taco truck is 17.9 miles away. Shame.)

Companies usually collect this data to serve you (although sometimes they serve advertisers, or shadily sell it to third parties), and they’ve been writing down some of it (addresses, credit card numbers) long before the internet existed. You can’t have something shipped to your door without a company knowing where that door is.

But often companies don’t emphasize the repercussions of collecting and storing your data. Or the fact that — because we really don’t know how carefully any given company protects that data and because they can change their policies at any time — anyone a company hires to interact with this data could theoretically breach your privacy.

If it’s been a while since you considered these things, this post is for you. And don’t be surprised if you see this post again in the future, the next time there’s a Today I Learned about how a company’s employees might theoretically be able to do nefarious things with an internal database.