Samsung Galaxy Fold: the latest on the beleaguered foldable phone

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally set to launch on April 26th, 2019, and it became the first phone with a foldable OLED display. After years of rumors and a bunch of hype from Samsung during the announcement of the Galaxy S10, it seemed like the foldable future was about to arrive. Then, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn reviewed the phone, and like other publications, our review unit’s display suffered a mysterious, abrupt failure just days after taking it out of the box.

There are at least two issues at play: the foldable display is covered with a protective layer, which looks identical to a cheap screen protector. Several review units failed after it was removed. However, some displays seem to have failed because its hinge exposed areas that allow debris to get inside of the display. That’s what seems to have happened to our review unit.

Samsung has acknowledged both possible issues, and four days before it was set to launch in the US, Samsung delayed the Fold indefinitely. It stated that it “will take measures to strengthen the display” and claims that a new release date will be announced in the coming weeks. According to messages AT&T sent customers who preordered the Galaxy Fold, that release date may be June 13th (though we believe it could be a placeholder date).

We’ve added Galaxy Fold stories below to catch you up on the story so far, and we’ll be tracking every new development in this StoryStream.