Nintendo opens beta signups for Mario Kart Tour

A closed beta for Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour mobile game will run from May 22 to June 4 in Japan and the United States, Nintendo has confirmed. Applications for the beta are open from now until May 7 on the game’s official website, which notes that the test will be exclusive to Android.

Despite being announced in early 2018, we’ve yet to hear a single solid detail about Mario Kart’s first mobile entry. In early 2019 Nintendo pushed the game’s release from March to “Summer 2019,” but is yet to announce a specific release date. In today’s earnings statement, the company reiterated that it will release the game in its 2019 fiscal year.

“In the mobile business, we have plans to release Dr. Mario World and Mario Kart Tour. In addition, we will strive to expand the business by ensuring that more consumers can continue to enjoy the applications we’ve released already.”

Mario Kart Tour is the next game to come out of Nintendo’s collaboration with mobile developer DeNA, with whom it has already produced four titles including Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Outside of its collaboration with DeNA, Nintendo will also release Dr. Mario World for iOS and Android in 2019.