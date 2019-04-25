Fortnite’s second Avengers crossover launches today

Fortnite’s v8.50 patch arrives today, and as expected it’s delivering the game’s second Avengers tie-in to coincide with the release of Avengers: Endgame. The new limited-time event randomly assigns you to either the Hero team or Team Thanos, and depending on which side you’re on you’ll get to either fight with the Avengers’ signature weapons or be transformed into Thanos himself.

Turning into Thanos works a little differently from last year’s crossover event. Previously, all you needed to do was find the match’s single Infinity Gauntlet in order to turn into the purple giant. This time there are six Infinity Stones to find across the map. If you’re the first to find a stone then you get to turn into Thanos, and the subsequent five stones increase your powers and grant your teammates more health.

Unsurprisingly, if you’re on the Hero team then there’s no option to play as the film’s antagonist. Instead you get a treasure map, which will lead you to a “Mythic Avengers item.” There are also multiple weapons from the film’s protagonists available to fight with that can be found in chests across the map. These include Thor’s axe, Captain America’s shield, Hawkeye’s bow, and Iron Man’s repulsors.

Unlike Fortnite’s standard Battle Royale matches, in this Avengers mode you’ll respawn until you or your opponents complete the mission objective. Hero team is tasked with destroying Thanos’s army and defeating the man himself, while Thanos’s team will need to find the six Infinity Stones and kill their remaining opponents.

The new game mode is available to play starting today. Epic Games hasn’t said exactly how long the Limited Time Mode is due to run for, but based on previous special events it’s likely to be available for around a week.