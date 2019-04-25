Persona 5 is coming to the Switch as an action RPG

Atlus had two big reveals this week for its much loved role-playing game Persona 5. The first, Persona 5 The Royal, is an enhanced version of the original game, complete with a new party member and an extra palace. The second, teased as Persona 5 S — which many fans theorized would be a port to the Nintendo Switch — is indeed a Switch game, though not in the way many expected.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is an action RPG from Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force. It’s a strange combination at first blush, but the mashup of Dynasty Warriors plus a beloved franchise has worked shockingly well before with games like Hyrule Warriors. In the brief trailer released today, Joker slices his way through a horde of enemies with the help of his knife and default persona Arsene. The game is headed to PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.

For fans more interested in a traditional Persona experience, Persona 5 The Royal is the game you’re looking for. The latest trailer shows off the newest thief, Kasumi Yoshizawa, a gymnast who transfers to Shujin Academy around the same time as the game’s main character, as well as a new confidant working as a high school counselor. The Royal also adds extra time in the form of the game’s third semester, in addition to more features.

As for what else the game might include, much has been left to speculation. Screenshots on the official Japanese site show off a character that looks an awful lot like a human version of Morgana; Kasumi’s costume and weapon similarities to Joker, as well as the timing of her arrival and unannounced Arcana, suggest that she might have a bigger role to play than your average Phantom Thief.

Persona 5 continues to expand past the scope of its original game with the release of spinoff titles like Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, the upcoming Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, and Joker’s recent addition to Super Smash Bros. Persona 5 The Royal launches in Japan this October, and the game is headed Stateside in 2020. Currently, it’s only expected to launch on PS4, so keep those Switch dreams in check.