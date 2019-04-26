Elon Musk agrees to more oversight on his Tesla tweets

Elon Musk has agreed to more specific oversight on his tweets about Tesla. After weeks of negotiation, Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission decided Friday that Musk must have a company lawyer pre-approve tweets about Tesla’s financial health, sales, or delivery numbers — estimated or otherwise — as well as other specific subjects, according to a new court filing.

The two sides filed late Friday to amend the settlement agreement reached last year over the “funding secured” debacle, which originally prompted the SEC to attempt to install oversight over Musk’s tweets. US District Court Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over the case, still needs to approve Friday’s amendment.

On February 19th, Musk tweeted Tesla would make “around” 500,000 Model 3s this year, which clashed with the company’s official guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 cars total in 2019 (including Model S and Model X).

Musk previously said the SEC was attempting an “unconstitutional power grab”

Musk corrected himself with a tweet a few hours later, but the SEC used this opportunity to ask Tesla for proof that he was complying with the settlement. The agency found out that Musk had not had any of his tweets about Tesla pre-approved by the in-house lawyer since the settlement went into effect in December.

On February 25th, the SEC asked to hold Musk in contempt of court for allegedly violating the settlement. Musk and the SEC spent the next few weeks filing scathing responses, with Musk saying the SEC was attempting an “unconstitutional power grab,” and the agency saying the Tesla CEO was in “blatant violation” of the settlement.

Eventually, Judge Nathan called Musk and the SEC to court on April 4th for a hearing where she ordered them to work things out. “Take a breath,” she said that day, “[and] come back with your reasonableness pants on.”

The Tesla CEO originally got in trouble with the regulatory agency last September after he tweeted in August that he was considering taking Tesla private once the company’s shares reached a price of $420. (Tesla has been a publicly-traded company since 2010.) Musk said on Twitter that he had “funding secured” to pull off the deal and buy out any shareholders who didn’t want to stick with the company. He published these tweets during the afternoon while trading was still happening, and the company’s stock price jumped in response.

The SEC swiftly began an investigation into Musk’s tweets. The commission ultimately found out that, while he had held a few meetings with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Musk “had never discussed a going-private transaction at $420 per share with any potential funding source, had done nothing to investigate whether it would be possible for all current investors to remain with Tesla as a private company via a ‘special purpose fund,’ and had not confirmed support of Tesla’s investors for a potential going-private transaction.”

“Musk’s tweets caused market chaos and harmed Tesla investors,” prosecutors said.

On September 28th, the SEC charged Musk with securities fraud in the Southern District of New York over his “false and misleading” tweets. Two days later, the two sides reached a settlement. Musk was forced to step down as Tesla chairman for three years, pay a $20 million fine, and agreed to grant an in-house lawyer oversight on his public communications about the company, including his tweets.

