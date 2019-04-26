The Vergecast will be live at Google I/O in Mountain View, CA on May 8th. Nilay and Dieter will be there to break down all the news from Google I/O with special guests Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP at Google for Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Play, comms and photos, and Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson, director of Android.

If previous I/O years are anything to go by, we should have a lot to talk about: a new version of Android, the latest with Chrome OS and the web, and maybe even those rumors of new Pixel hardware will pan out. It should be a wild show, and we promise that even though Android Q is going to have new support for folding phones, we’ll be through with all our Galaxy Fold jokes by then. Maybe.

Doors will open on Wednesday, May 8th at 5:30PM PT with the show starting promptly at 6PM. We’ll hang out after the podcast to chat and mingle, too. The show will take place just five minutes from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, at the Computer History Museum.

Computer History Museum

1401 N Shoreline Blvd, Mountain View, CA 94043

The event is free to attend! But seating is going to be extremely limited, so please RSVP early (and, uh, please only RSVP if you can attend). You can RSVP here.