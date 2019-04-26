 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stop what you’re doing and Google ‘Thanos’ for an Avengers Easter egg

I know I said no more surprises but.. 

By Thomas Ricker
Screengrab while Easter egg is running.

Google Search is home to a new Easter egg celebrating today’s theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame. Just Google “Thanos” on desktop or mobile, and then click the gauntlet. Go ahead, I’ll wait...

In the mean time maybe check out our spoiler-free review.

Welcome back.

As you saw, clicking the gem-studded gauntlet triggers an Easter egg and the power of the Infinity Stones to wipe out half the search results on the page. Did you see the 90,700,000 results drop to 45,350,000 in just 0.44 seconds? Click the glove again to return your world to normal — if only it was that easy.

