The OnePlus 7 Pro will have three cameras on the back

The OnePlus 7 Pro will have three rear cameras, according to a recent tweet from the company. “Bells and whistles make noise,” OnePlus said in the tweet. “We make phones.” Okay then. The camera tease has the hashtag #OnePlus7Pro, so the three-camera setup might be limited to the more premium upcoming OnePlus model that will also have an upgraded display with a rumored 90Hz refresh rate. The outline in OnePlus’ tweet matches up with renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro, so while we’ve had a sense this was coming, direct confirmation is always good.

The OnePlus 7 Pro launch event is scheduled for May 14th, with several events slated to kick off simultaneously around the globe.

As for the cameras, hopefully, OnePlus will go for the standard / telephoto / ultra-wide trio that’s become increasingly common this year. But there’s a chance that one of those cameras could be a depth sensor (as OnePlus has done before), which would be unfortunate. I’ve always found those to be a waste of hardware; are portrait shots on any Android phone with a depth sensor really that much better than those without?

OnePlus is certainly due for a fresh camera approach after utilizing essentially the same hardware in both the OnePlus 6 and 6T last year. The company made some software and processing improvements with the latter, but it’s still several steps behind the top phone cameras on the market right now — even if OnePlus seems to think they’re relying on “bells and whistles.” With the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro expected to creep up in price yet again (especially if you opt for the 5G variant), it’s really time to start catching up. At the very least, the pop-up selfie camera will still be fairly novel for US buyers. Hopefully, the rear shooters won’t disappoint.