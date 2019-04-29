Nubia stuck a cooling fan in its latest gaming smartphone

One year after Nubia announced its original Red Magic gaming phone, and fewer than six months after the release of the Red Magic 2, the company is back with another gaming smartphone called the Red Magic 3. The big change for the third generation of Red Magic phones is the cooling, which pairs liquid cooling with an internal “turbo fan,” which Nubia claims is an industry first.

Cooling has been a sore spot with gaming-focused smartphones in the past. The Razer Phone 2 had an annoying habit of getting pretty warm under load, while you had to use an external clip-on fan if you wanted to actively cool the Asus ROG Phone. Ostensibly, the Magic 3’s built-in fan should solve both problems.

With a 5,000mAh battery and 27W fast charging

The phone’s specs also compare favorably to these other gaming handsets. The Magic 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a maximum of 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. For gaming specifically, there’s a pair of capacitive shoulder buttons on the side of the device. Its 5,000mAh battery should help it run power-intensive games for longer periods of time, and it can be charged quickly with up to 27W of power.

Externally, the Magic 3 has a single 48-megapixel camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The 6.65-inch AMOLED display has an FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR. Oh, and there’s a headphone jack.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 will be available in China starting on May 3rd for 2899 yuan (around $430) before being released later in countries, including the US, UK, and Canada, where pricing has yet to be announced.