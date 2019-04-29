Watch the high school adaptation of Alien that impressed Sigourney Weaver and Ridley Scott

Back in March, we heard that a New Jersey drama club was adapting Alien as a high school production. Now there’s a recording of the production making the rounds that shows the play straight through, including their take on the Space Jockey, the Chestburster, the Xenomorph, and a guy playing Harry Dean Stanton in an accurate Hawaiian T-shirt.

Since the video could potentially get taken down for being an unauthorized adaptation of Alien (it already has several music-related copyright claims), it’s better to watch it now while it’s up, so you can see how well the drama club did adapting a film built on an $11 million budget for the high school stage. The students say they raised their own money for the play and made costumes out of recycled material.

The show has now seen support from some of the cast and crew from the original Alien. The film’s director, Ridley Scott, donated $5,000 to the school for an encore performance. Sigourney Weaver, who played Ellen Ripley in the Alien movies, visited North Bergen High to meet the cast of Alien: The Play.