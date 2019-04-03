Borderlands 3 will be exclusive to the Epic Store on PC

Last week, Gearbox officially unveiled that Borderlands 3 was in the works with a colorful debut trailer. Now, the developer has revealed a few more details, including when and where players will be able to jump into the latest game. Borderlands 3 is launching on September 13th on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC — though the PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Store, the budding rival to Steam. Borderlands 3 joins a growing list of Epic Store exclusives, including The Division 2, Metro Exodus, Control, and a trio of Quantic Dream games. Gearbox’s game won’t be exclusive forever, though; the game “will be available on additional PC digital storefronts in April 2020,” according to publisher 2K.

As for the game itself, Borderlands 3 will feature a number of series mainstays — notably, a ridiculous number of guns, lots of vehicles to wreak mayhem in, and a role-playing-style progression — along with several new features. That includes four new playable characters, “seamless” co-op play, and new worlds to explore outside of the mainstay planet Pandora. In keeping with the series’s past, it also features some not-so-subtle box art.

Here’s how Gearbox describes the game:

The originals hooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters — the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

We’ll likely hear quite a bit more about the game between now and its fall release. In the meantime, Borderlands fans can also enjoy a remastered version of the original 2009 game, which is out today on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.