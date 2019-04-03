Google Duplex starts rolling out to more phones

Google is starting to expand the availability of Duplex, its automated calling service for booking restaurant reservations. The service launched on Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL in December, and it expanded to all Pixel phones in March. At the time, Google said it would also roll out Duplex to iOS devices and other Android phones, and it looks like that’s now starting to happen.

XDA-Developers reports seeing Duplex work on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus. We haven’t seen reports of Duplex being live on any other phones yet, but this is the first sign that the expansion is underway. Eventually, Google says that Duplex will be available on all devices running Android 5.0 and higher as well as any iPhones with Google Assistant installed. Currently, the service is only available in 43 US states.

Related How to use Google Duplex to make a restaurant reservation

Google first unveiled Duplex just under a year ago, with an impressive demo that showed a near-human automated voice making a phone call to a restaurant and smoothly handling interactions with a real human to book a table. There’s been some pushback against the service — Google initially didn’t identify its callers as robots, though it later changed course — and there are still concerns that the service could be abused to annoy restaurants. For now, Duplex still isn’t available on enough phones to see how much of an annoyance or a help the service will really be.