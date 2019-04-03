Adobe After Effects gets content-aware fill to let you remove unwanted objects from videos

Adobe’s After Effects now has the power of Photoshop’s content-aware fill for video, as introduced in today’s Spring update. The feature lets users remove unwanted objects videos, and it uses Adobe Sensei’s machine learning platform to replace the tediousness of having to edit frame by frame.

While content-aware fill in Photoshop can remove unwanted objects from still images, today’s feature is impressive because it can automatically track objects in moving scenes and replace the missing pixels. The feature was first previewed at Adobe Sneaks in 2017 under the name Project Cloak as an experimental tool. The tool is available now for Creative Cloud subscribers. It’ll come in handy for post-production editing, like removing boom mics, special effects wires, or people who inadvertently make their way into the final shot.

Ahead of the NAB 2019 show for video professionals, Adobe also released some updates to its other video-editing software, some of which are also powered by Adobe Sensei. Auto-ducking for Ambience uses AI to analyze other audio clips for a seamless mix in Audition and Premiere Pro. A new Freeform Project Panel lets editors better organize and storyboard their clips in Premiere Pro, and Character Animator is getting better puppet rigging.

You can learn more about the spring 2019 releases here and get a detailed how-to on the process on Adobe’s blog here.