Anker’s GaN charger-battery combo is now in the Apple Store

The comprehensively named Anker PowerCore Fusion Power Delivery Battery and Charger is now available on Apple’s online store. This is one of the new generation gallium nitride chargers, which use the power of science and clever engineering to shrink the charging tech down to much tinier proportions, which in the case of this gadget has allowed Anker to also fit a portable battery inside. What you get is a 42W charger — with a 30W USB-C output for juicing up your laptop or more demanding gadgets and another 12W via USB-A for fast-charging smartphones or tablets — that can also power an iPhone for an additional 23 hours from its own internal charge. Anker says the built-in battery holds a 5,000 mAh reserve.

No cables are provided with the charger, though Anker will happily sell you a USB-C to Lightning cable for $17.99, which is a bit dearer than its initial price of $15.99, but still cheaper than going for the official Apple part. As to the PowerCore Fusion PD Battery and Charger, that’s $99.95 and available to buy now in a choice of black or white.