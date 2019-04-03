Captain Marvel is the latest Marvel movie to cross the billion-dollar mark

Marvel’s latest superhero flick, Captain Marvel, just crossed a big milestone: it’s earned more than $1 billion at the global box office, according to Variety. The film is the seventh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit that mark, joining the likes of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

After being teased in last year’s Infinity War, fans were eagerly anticipating the film and its titular character to arrive in a standalone spot, given Captain Marvel’s expected role in the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame. The milestone comes as the buildup to Endgame has begun. Marvel released a new teaser yesterday in conjunction with advance tickets going on sale, which broke the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The question isn’t will Endgame hit the billion-dollar mark, but how fast?

That box office haul comes at the end of a decade-long buildup of Marvel’s film franchise, and it should bode well for the next phase, which begins this summer with Spider-Man: Far From Home in July. But Marvel hasn’t revealed what the franchise will look like post-Endgame: Far From Home is the only film that’s been officially revealed, although studio head Kevin Feige has said that the next generation of films will be “completely different.” Presumably, Marvel hopes the box office numbers won’t change any time soon.